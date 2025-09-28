Byron Women’s Club Bingo fundraiser is Oct. 25

The Byron Women’s Club invites you to join in the fun on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 for Fiesta Nachos & Bingo.

This casual fundraiser is a fun way to support the club’s mission of community service. Enjoy refreshments, prizes, 50/50 drawings, raffle baskets and Bingo.

This event is hosted at Cornerstone Family Church at 205 N. Peru St., in Byron from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Tickets are $25 per person; email bonnie.hodina@gmail.com to preorder. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Byron Museum during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at the door.

Proceeds benefit Serenity Hospice & Home, Rock House Kids, Rock River Center, Shining Star, Village of Progress, Veterans Honor Flight, HOPE, Operation Santa, Pegasus Special Riders, Rockford Rescue Mission and Habitat for Humanity. They also help fund an annual $1,000 Women’s Empowerment Scholarship to a Byron High School senior.

The Byron Women’s Club was organized in 1909. Members meet monthly September through May on the third Tuesday for lunch and a speaker presentation. If you are interested in attending or would like more information about the Byron Women’s Club, email kvavra90@gmail.com with any questions.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is an international women’s organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service.