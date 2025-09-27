Autumn on Parade returns to downtown Oregon Oct. 4-5 with ‘Carving Creativity’ theme

The streets were lined in Oregon for the parade during the Autumn on Parade festival Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The annual Autumn on Parade festival will fill downtown Oregon with artisans, food vendors, classic cars, and family fun on Oct. 4 and 5, 2025.

The 2025 theme, “Carving Creativity,” invites parade participants to decorate their entries in imaginative ways that reflect this year’s spirit.

New to the festival? Visit autumnonparade.com for details, follow the event on social media, and invite friends to join the largest parade and festival in northern Illinois.

Festival highlights include:

A unique artisan market

A Fun Zone featuring a live petting zoo

A food court offering a variety of tastes

Stronghold’s Olde English Faire

Car and tractor shows

Live music at the HotSpot

The Harvest Time parade

Support the festival by purchasing tickets for the 60/40 raffle and official Autumn on Parade merchandise.

Honoring community champions