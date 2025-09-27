Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Ogle County News

Autumn on Parade returns to downtown Oregon Oct. 4-5 with ‘Carving Creativity’ theme

The streets were lined in Oregon for the parade during the Autumn on Parade festival on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Oregon.

The streets were lined in Oregon for the parade during the Autumn on Parade festival Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

By Shaw Local News Network

The annual Autumn on Parade festival will fill downtown Oregon with artisans, food vendors, classic cars, and family fun on Oct. 4 and 5, 2025.

The 2025 theme, “Carving Creativity,” invites parade participants to decorate their entries in imaginative ways that reflect this year’s spirit.

New to the festival? Visit autumnonparade.com for details, follow the event on social media, and invite friends to join the largest parade and festival in northern Illinois.

Festival highlights include:

  • A unique artisan market
  • A Fun Zone featuring a live petting zoo
  • A food court offering a variety of tastes
  • Stronghold’s Olde English Faire
  • Car and tractor shows
  • Live music at the HotSpot
  • The Harvest Time parade

Support the festival by purchasing tickets for the 60/40 raffle and official Autumn on Parade merchandise.

Honoring community champions

  • This year’s Unit of Honor is the Rock River Center, celebrating 50 years of service. Since 1975, the Center has provided vital outreach and support services to older adults, including assistance with government programs, Medicare, prescription benefits, tax preparation, homemaking, Meals on Wheels, transportation, and volunteer opportunities.
  • Guests of Honor Mark Gale and Kevin Wiegmann are recognized for their unwavering dedication and energy in supporting Autumn on Parade and the broader community.
Ogle CountyLocal NewsOregonFestivalFallParade
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois