Oregon School District named College Changes Everything Champion

Oregon Community Unit School District 220 has been named a College Changes Everything Champion by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission, a statewide recognition of schools that go above and beyond to prepare students for life after high school. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The honor comes as OCUSD launches new efforts to support students and families through college applications and financial aid. Two FAFSA completion workshops are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct. 9, with the second event also featuring community colleges and one-on-one scholarship advising. In addition, ISAC will host a college application workshop for students on Oct. 20 during the school day, giving seniors the chance to apply to colleges with direct support. Families have already begun registering for the FAFSA events, and interest continues to grow.

“This recognition is really about what it means for our kids,” Stephanie Haugh, the district’s first college and career readiness coordinator, said. “When families have support to complete the FAFSA, talk through scholarship options, and apply to colleges, it changes the opportunities available to our students. That’s why we’re committed to building these events year after year.”

The college and career coordinator role, created last year, reflects OCUSD 220’s values of excellence, integrity, and being people-centered. By focusing resources on postsecondary planning, the district is helping every student graduate with a clear plan for success, whether that’s college, career training, the military, or other opportunities.

Superintendent PJ Caposey praised the work, noting that the CCE Champion designation affirms the district’s investment.

“This recognition highlights the foresight of our Board and leadership team. We believed that creating a dedicated college and career coordinator position would give our students an edge, and we’re already seeing the results. It’s one more way we’re aligning our daily work to our values — preparing students not just to graduate, but to thrive.”

ISAC’s College Changes Everything campaign is Illinois’ flagship effort to expand college access and affordability. Schools recognized as CCE Champions are part of a statewide network promoting FAFSA completion, which opens the door to financial aid and scholarships. ISAC sets benchmarks, such as a 65% FAFSA completion rate, as a minimum for formal recognition, and OCUSD has its sights set on meeting and surpassing those thresholds.