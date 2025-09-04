Ogle County Sheriff’s Office announces Labor Day enforcement results

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office has received thousands of emails and dozens of voicemails from members of the animal rights group SHARK (SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness). (Alex T. Paschal)

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office successfully conducted an impaired driving enforcement effort over Labor Day weekend, resulting in seven arrests for driving under the influence.

Additionally, three seat belt citations were issued; other citations and arrests included 69 speeding citations, 13 driving while license suspended or revoked, 23 citations for no insurance, eight citations for no driver’s license, four citations for unlawful transportation of alcohol, five citations unlawful use of an electronic communication device and five citations for unlawful possession of cannabis.

“Through the Labor Day safety campaign, we helped to make our roads safer and spread the word about the risks of impaired driving – ‘It’s Not a Game,’” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office collaborated with other law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across the state for the Illinois Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High Get a DUI” campaign. This effort was part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” initiatives, funded by federal highway safety funds through the Illinois Department of Transportation.