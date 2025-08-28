Rockford man pleads not guilty to felony charges of running from police with a loaded handgun

A Rockford man accused of running from police while carrying a loaded gun pleaded not guilty Wednesday, Aug. 27, to four felony charges.

Alexander Kurtz, 19, entered his plea when he appeared before Ogle County Associate Judge Anthony Peska for a preliminary hearing with his attorney, Assistant Ogle County Public Defender Eric Morrow.

Morrow told Peska that Kurtz had agreed to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and wished to plead not guilty to all of the charges.

Wednesday was the second court appearance for Kurtz, who was remanded to the Ogle County Jail on Aug. 20 after Peska denied his request to be released from custody as the case proceeds through the court system.

Kurtz is charged with the felony offenses of unlawful use of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and illegal possession of ammunition without a Firearm Owner Identification Card.

All the charges stem from an Aug. 19 traffic stop in Byron.

Kurtz was arrested by Ogle County sheriff’s deputies when the vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped at 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and South Fox Run Lane in Byron.

Court documents say Kurtz ran away from a deputy while carrying an AREX Delta X 9 mm handgun despite being told to halt by police. Court documents also claim Kurtz knew the gun was stolen.

During Kurtz’s Aug. 20 detention hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley said Kurtz ignored commands to halt and ran through a residential area in Byron with the gun that was loaded with 17 rounds, but had no bullet in the chamber.

Police said the gun was stolen out of Rockford and that Kurtz did not have a FOID card.

Morrow asked Peska to release Kurtz since he had no criminal history, was employed, and could stay with family as his case proceeds through the court system. Morrow argued that Kurtz had not “brandished” the weapon and should be released since he had no criminal history.

Peska disagreed, noting that Kurtz failed to comply with the deputy’s directions while carrying a loaded, stolen gun.

After the Wednesday hearing, Peska remanded Kurtz to the Ogle County Jail, stating that his detention was needed for the “safety of the community” and to ensure Kurtz’s appearance for future court dates. Peska set Kurtz’s next court date for 1 p.m. Sept. 17.

The driver of the vehicle Kurtz was riding in, Skylar J Risner, 20, of Rockford, was cited for improper lane use and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was released on a notice to appear.

Another passenger, Jordan Jarvis, 20, of Sterling, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis as a passenger. He was released with a notice to appear.