2025 PorchFest was a success

Dennis Svehla, performing as Denny Diamond, plays on the Mt. Morris Campus in front of College Hall during PorchFest on Saturday, June 14, 2025. College Hall is home to the Mt. Morris Historical Museum and the Encore Art Gallery. (Photo by Jeff Bold)

MT. MORRIS – Encore! Mt. Morris says ‘Thank You’ to all the musicians performing free music, and to all the visitors who came to celebrate live music in the Village of Mt. Morris at the Eight Annual PorchFest Saturday, June 14.

“Eighteen musical choices performed around the Village on 15 ‘Porch’ venues. Many favorites and a couple of new performers played 45-minute sets on community porches and lawns throughout the festival area,” said Jeff Bold, one of the event organizer.

Visitors selected their choice of music from the schedule and map, then walked, rode bicycles, drove ATVs and their cars, to enjoy the day.

“PorchFest lived up to the promise of being an ultimate grassroots community music festival, as the weather was perfect for a great day of music in the Village of Mt. Morris,” said Bold.

Food options for the day included the Let Freedom Ring food trailer, and carry out or dine in at ‘PorchFest Specials’ at both ‘The Idle Hour’ and ‘Mullarkey’s’.

Enocre! Mt. Morris PorchFest is held annually on the second Saturday in June.

“Encore! Mt. Morris looking forward to next year on Saturday, June 13, 2026 for this amazing event!,” said Bold.