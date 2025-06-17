Theatre group offers “Trivia Afternoon” on June 28

Polo Area Community Theatre is hosting a Trivia Afternoon on Saturday, June 28 at Polo's Town and Country Days festival tent. (Image provided by Kristin DuBois)

POLO – The Polo Area Community Theatre is hosting a Trivia Afternoon on Saturday, June 28 at Polo’s Town and Country Days festival tent.

Check in and registration is between 12:45 and 1:15 p.m. with Trivia starting at 1:15 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded for the top two teams.

“Put together your team of four to six members 13 years and up and brush up on your trivia!,” PACT said in a press release. “You can pre-register your team for a free answer at Polo Area Community Theatre’s Facebook event or by emailing info@polotheatre.org.“

Entry cost is $10 per team member at check in.

“Freebee stickers can be purchased as well! Come on out for an afternoon of facts and fun!,” PACT said.

Proceeds will help support PACT.