Polo Women’s Club coat drive underway

Polo Women’s Club and Crossroad Community Church will distribute coats from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at the church, 205 N. Jefferson Ave. (File photo)

POLO – The Polo Women’s Club has officially kicked off its 5th annual coat drive season that will continue through Oct. 31.

The club is accepting donations of new or “gently used” coats, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves.

Drop-off locations in Polo are: First State Bank Shannon-Polo (211 S. Division Avenue), Polo Senior Center (101 W. Mason Street), and Polo Pharmacy (111 E. Mason Street).

Distribution will take place, free of charge, at Crossroads Community Church, 205 N. Jefferson Ave., in Polo from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 2.

GFWC Illinois Polo Women’s Club, organized in 1921, is a community based service organization that makes a difference through volunteer service.

For additional Information, contact Sheila Dean 815-677-6877.