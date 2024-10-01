Oregon Woman’s Club donates cash, supplies to Lifeline Food Pantry

Members of the Oregon Woman’s Club presented a check and donations of food to the Oregon Lifeline food pantry. Pictured are (front row from left) Jan Larson, JoAnn Pryor, Sharon Lung and Nancy Bartels; and (back row from left) Jan Steward, Sandi Chasm, Barb McNames, Johanna Hahne, Barb Samsel, Christa Young and Laura Messinger. (Photo provided by Nancy Bartels)

OREGON – A delegation from the Oregon Woman’s Club presented the Lifeline Food Pantry at Conover Square with $650 and a collection of food supplies to mark the General Federation of Women’s Club’s National Day of Service on Sept. 28.

The Oregon Woman’s Club chose food insecurity as its focus for service.

Food insecurity is a very real concern in both rural and urban areas across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, some 34 million people in the U.S. are “food insecure,” meaning they cannot always depend on where their next meal is coming from, and 53 million people have turned to food banks in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting business closures, unemployment and other economic disruptions.

Lifeline is only one of more than a dozen community service organizations and institutions in Ogle County that receive contributions of cash or supplies from the Oregon Woman’s Club.