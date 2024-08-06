Oregon school district announces first Atlhetic Hall of Fame

OREGON – The OCUSD Athletic Hall of Fame committee has announced the charter inductees into the newly established OCSUD #220 Athletic Hall of Fame.

Here are the individuals and teams that will be honored at the induction ceremony on Saturday night, Sept. 14 and introduced to the public at halftime of the Oregon-Genoa Kingston home football game on Friday night, Sept. 13:

Administrator/Coach: J.R. Worley (longtime Mt. Morris athletic director)

Coach: Doug Engle (longtime shot put/discus coach for OHS)

Coach: Salley Wessels (longtime girls coach at MMHS)

Athlete: Sherman Landers (early 20th century OHS track star & Olympic athlete)

Athlete: Frank Loomis (early 20th century OHS track star & Olympic gold medalist)

Athlete: Andy Ballard (early 2000′s Oregon football/wrestling/track all-state athlete)

Athlete: Jake Carpenter (1990′s Oregon cross country/track state place winner, basketball captain)

Athlete: Gerry Baker (1982 state discus champion, all-state football honors)

Friend of Athletics: Bob and Leona Groenhagen (long time Hawk supporters & fans)

Team: 1997 Boys Cross Country (1st ever OHS State Championship team)

Team: 1998 Wrestling (IHSA Class A State Champions)

Team: 2009 Boys Track (IHSA Class 1A State Champions)

The committee thanks all who submitted nominations last spring. Congratulations to these amazing athletes, coaches and their families on their legacy for Oregon & Mt. Morris athletics.