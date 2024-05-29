Leaf River Daze this weekend

Fire departments are just some of the entries in the Leaf River Summer Daze parade. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

LEAF RIVER — Leaf River Daze promises a celebration of agriculture, community, and the timeless charm of tractors.

The festival, scheduled for May 31 – June 2, will feature an array of captivating tractor and agricultural events for attendees of all ages.

Events include fireworks on Friday by the Leaf River Lions Club at the River Valley Complex/Bertolet Library, a car show on downtown streets on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and tractor and truck pulling events on Saturday. There is an admission fee for the tractor truck pulling event.

The Peterson Farm Bros. will share their farm life in Kansas sites on Sunday, at 12:30 p.m. The Farm Ministry at Leaf River Baptist Church is thrilled they’ll be speaking live, in person, at Leaf River Daze. The rain venue will be at Leaf River Baptist Church, 6941 N Mt Morris Rd, Leaf River, IL 61047. This event is free, and all are welcome.

The grand parade will conclude the festival, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit https://leafriversummerdaze.org