Folk guitar concert July 5 at Oregon library

OREGON – The Ogle County Historical Society is hosting a free folk guitar concert by singer/songwriter Bob Diven of New Mexico at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 5.

The concert will be held in the Eagles’ Nest Art Gallery at the Oregon Public Library.

The art gallery is on the second floor of the library and is accessible by elevator at the back entrance off the parking lot.

Diven was born in Oregon, the youngest of the five sons of Bill and Betty (Putnam) Diven.

In 1964 the family moved to southern New Mexico. He’s been coming back to Oregon ever since, and this time he’s brought his guitar.

In the tradition of the folk singers of his youth both serious and comedic, he accompanies himself on guitar singing his original songs. He’s been named “Best Songwriter” in his New Mexico home, and his song “Now” was once featured on National Public Radio. (and that’s about as close to famous as he’s got).

After serving in the United States Coast Guard, he attended The Rocky Mountain School of Art in Denver, Colorado, as well as New Mexico State University and The University of New Mexico.

He began his 45-year professional art career as a graphic designer, illustrator, and art director in advertising, publishing, and television in Albuquerque.

He is a painter, muralist, theatrical designer, sculptor, cartoonist, actor, film maker, writer, singer/songwriter and musician.

If you plan to come, please let the library know by calling 815-732-2724.

Donations would be gratefully accepted by the historical society for its work of digitization, restoration and preservation.