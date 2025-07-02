Water wars a welcome feature of Polo’s Town & Country Days parade

Billie Quaco sprays water at one of the youth baseball teams as they drive past her home during the Town & Country Days Parade in Polo on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – With temperatures nearing the 95-degree mark and humidity climbing to 60 percent, Bille Quaco once again had the perfect greeting for some participants in the Town & Country Days parade on Sunday – a shower of water.

“I started out with a little bitty hose,” said Billie Quaco as she readied her water hose for the next parade entry. “This year I got a longer hose so I can really get them.”

Billie Quaco has a water fight with one of the youth baseball teams as the team cruises past her home during the Town & Country Days Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

Quaco’s initial targets were the baseball and softball teams, who carried water blasters and squirt guns as they rode in their respective pickup truck beds, spraying parade spectators along the route.

A few years ago, Quaco decided to fight back and now her home on East Mason Street has become ground zero for water fights during the annual parade.

“Now they look to get me,” she said laughing. “But I got a bigger hose now.”

Even the Polo Lions Club got in on the water-fight action when they shot back with strategic squirts of their own and a few water balloons.

Polo Lions Club members toss water balloons at Billie Quaco as they walk past her home during the Town & Country Days Parade on Sunday, June 29, 2025. (Earleen Hinton)

And Montana Muntean joined in the fun when she took control of Quaco’s hose to soak her 7-year-old daughter’s baseball team as they passed by.

“Mila told me they had water balloons this year and I said ‘OK, be ready,” Muntean said smiling.

Sunday’s parade was part of Polo’s annual festival that included carnival rides, live music, a wrestling show, fireworks and trolley tours.