Water wars a welcome feature of Polo’s Town & Country Days parade

POLO – With temperatures nearing the 95-degree mark and humidity climbing to 60 percent, Bille Quaco once again had the perfect greeting for some participants in the Town & Country Days parade on Sunday – a shower of water.
“I started out with a little bitty hose,” said Billie Quaco as she readied her water hose for the next parade entry. “This year I got a longer hose so I can really get them.”
Quaco’s initial targets were the baseball and softball teams, who carried water blasters and squirt guns as they rode in their respective pickup truck beds, spraying parade spectators along the route.
A few years ago, Quaco decided to fight back and now her home on East Mason Street has become ground zero for water fights during the annual parade.
“Now they look to get me,” she said laughing. “But I got a bigger hose now.”
Even the Polo Lions Club got in on the water-fight action when they shot back with strategic squirts of their own and a few water balloons.
And Montana Muntean joined in the fun when she took control of Quaco’s hose to soak her 7-year-old daughter’s baseball team as they passed by.
“Mila told me they had water balloons this year and I said ‘OK, be ready,” Muntean said smiling.
Sunday’s parade was part of Polo’s annual festival that included carnival rides, live music, a wrestling show, fireworks and trolley tours.