27th annual rummage sale to benefit Chana School Museum is May 31-June 1

Connie Stauffer, director of the Chana School Museum, coordinates the Chana School's annual rummage sale in 2023. This year's sale will be Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, in the basement and front lawn of the Oregon Coliseum, located on North Fourth Street. Proceeds from the sale benefit the 1883 historic two-room schoolhouse located at Oregon Park East. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON – This year’s annual fundraiser to benefit the 1883 Chana School Museum will be Friday, May 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to noon.

“It looks to be the biggest sale yet, since the first sale back in 1997. The sale will be in the basement of the Oregon Coliseum with large items in tents stationed outside the building,” said Connie Stauffer, Chana School Museum volunteer. “This fundraiser is fundamental to the operations of the museum. The Chana School was saved, moved and restored by volunteers by using fundraiser money, grants and donations. It receives no tax money.”

The Chana School Foundation is a 501c (3) not-for-profit organization. IRS tax forms are available for any donation.

“Volunteers control the yearly funding for maintenance, monthly operational expenses, and special projects through fundraisers, grants and gifts. People like you have given what they could to help keep our local history alive for generations to come by preserving the 1883 Chana School Museum,” she said.

The Chana School Museum has been on the National Register of Historical Sites since December 2005.

“It offers much to our county. The museum offers field trips for school children. The students come dressed like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and enjoy learning the way life was back in the late 1800s. The school is open for tours by appointment and also during community events like Autumn on Parade and the Father’s Day Auto Show by the Oregon Lions’ Club,” she said.

Workshops, weddings, showers and other special events are welcome at the Chana School Museum. For more information, call Stauffer at 815-732-2447.

“Please plan on attending this year’s rummage sale. There is something for everyone at this event. There will be sport items, furniture, clothes, decorations, antiques, toys and games, tools, and so much more. We never know what will be donated for the sale until it comes in. You can help the Chana School Museum by purchasing items, or you can donate your unwanted items to the sale. Your discarded items may be a treasure for someone else,” Stauffer said.

Drop-off days and times for bringing in donated items to the coliseum are Tuesday, May 28, from 3-7 p.m., and Wednesday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We cannot take large appliances, mattress/springs/, blinds, car seats, or large entertainment centers. If you have questions about your items please call Ray at 815-979-2903,” Stauffer said. “We cannot do huge fundraisers like this without precious volunteers. People look forward to attending the sale, but many like helping with the collection of items brought in before the sale.”

Anyone wishing to help either during the two collection days or on the days of the sale can call Stauffer at 815-732-2447.