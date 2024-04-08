OHS band trivia night is April 20; registrations due by Friday, April 12

Members of the Oregon High School Marching Band dance during halftime of the football game with Byron on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 during Homecoming week. The trivia night fundraising event is Saturday, April 20. The entry fee for this fundraising event is $20 per person. Teams will consist of six people. For more information contact aeckardt@ocusd.net. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The 7th Annual Oregon High School Band Trivia Night is slated for 6 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon.

The entry fee for this fundraising event is $20 per person. Teams can consist of up to six people.

The event will be catered by Dos Amigos and will include prizes.

Proceeds will benefit the Oregon High School Band.

Registration is due by Friday, April 12 to Andy Eckardt or to the Oregon High School. Payment can be made with the registration or upon arrival at the event.

For more information, contact Andy Eckardt 815-677-0873 or aeckardt@ocusd.net