Polo American Legion delivers care packages to local veterans

Commander Cynthia Reynolds and Adjutant Marddi Rahn hand a Battle Buddy Box to Postmaster Janette Krontz for delivery to a deployed service member. (Photo provided by Marddi Rahn)

POLO – Members of the Polo American Legion did their part to try to make the holiday season a bit brighter for local veterans during the holiday season.

Commander Cynthia Reynolds, Senior Vice Commander Becky Davis and Adjutant Marddi Rahn of Polo American Legion Patrick Fegan Post No. 83 delivered Battle Buddy Boxes to local veteran shut-ins and deployed service members over the holiday season.

A Battle Buddy Box is a box that contains personal, needed and wanted items, according to a news release.

“These boxes are intended for veterans that enter a hospital for a procedure or sickness, in a nursing home, simply need a pick-me-up or any deployed member. The program is intended to give veterans a sense there are fellow Americans that still care about their needs and appreciate what they have done for our country,” Rahn said.

In December, Reynolds and Rahn delivered Battle Buddy Boxes to two veterans living at the Polo Rehab and Healthcare Center and had a lovely visit with one of the veterans and their family, the release said.

The following day, Davis and Rahn visited Pat McPherson at his home and delivered a box and enjoyed time spent reminiscing about previous duty stations and time spent in the military. Reynolds and Rahn also sent off a Battle Buddy Box to one of the American Legion members who has been deployed over the holidays, according to the release.

“These care packages were a small token of appreciation for the veterans and what they have done for their country,” Rahn said. “Each veteran appreciated the box but the visit was more meaningful and enjoyable. Polo American Legion Post No. 83 is grateful to have had an opportunity to honor those veterans and those who still serve.”

Polo’s American Legion Patrick Fegan Post No. 83 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at 110 E. Mason St. in Polo.

Information on joining the Legion or helping with community activities can be obtained through the Legion’s e-mail address at patrickfeganpost83@gmail.com.