Polo's Brock Soltow shoots against Ashton-Franklin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO – The Marcos scored early and often in a 61-28 win over Ashton-Franklin Center on Tuesday.

Brock Soltow led Pool with 21 points followed by Gus Mumford and Noah Dewey with 15 points each.