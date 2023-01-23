Next First Fridays is Feb. 3 at Oregon VFW

OREGON — The First Fridays Open Mic’s next show is Friday, Feb. 3 at the Oregon VFW.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first come first serve basis this month. Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660,” said Lowell Harp, organizer. “These monthly events attract many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.”

The VFW is located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon. It provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building, Harp said.

A fish fry will run from 4 to 8 p.m.