PAG’s Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and Then Some)

The Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris will present, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some), this winter.

The comedy will be performed on Friday through Sunday, Dec. 9-11 at the Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 with students receiving a $2 discount. Included in the price are refreshments which will be served at intermission. Reservations are encouraged.

For information or to order tickets call 815-734-2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com and click on tickets. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 11.

Instead of performing Charles Dickens’ beloved holiday classic for the umpteenth time, three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung.

“A madcap romp through the holiday season!,” said Pam Ballard, PAG member. “Cast members chosen to entertain you are Connie Augsburger, Morgan McConnell and Zander VandeSand. Mary Mead Cantrell will be playing your favorite Christmas carols during Intermission.”

The play will be directed by David Sheely with Mary Cheatwood as assistant director. Producers are Jennifer Bakener and Ballard.