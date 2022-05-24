Rochelle WWII Museum open for Memorial Day, May 30

ROCHELLE — Roberts Armory WWII museum will be open to the public on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, from 1-4 p.m. The Higgins Boat will be open for viewing, weather permitting. There is no admission charge.

Many World War II artifacts are on display including tanks, trucks, cannons and Rochelle newspapers from 1945 presenting photographs of Rochelle residents who served during World War II.

Museum vehicles will also be in the Memorial Day parade in Rochelle. More information is available on the Rochelle website at: http://www.enjoyrochelle.com/online-directory/what-to-do/history-attractions/robert-s-armory.html.

To get to the museum, follow the signs on the Army truck at Route 251 and Intermodal Drive, approximately 3 miles.

The museum will be open again on Aug. 20.