Mercedes-Benz tweaks C300 exterior, cabin, adds new level of refinement

After decades of driving Mercedes-Benz sedans all over the country, it’s not going out on a limb for me to say the brand delivers outstanding road manners and impeccable ride quality in everything it markets. The 2022 C300 may be the entry-level sedan, but it’s not going to do anything to tarnish that reputation.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the fifth generation of the entry-level sedan and over those decades it has become a world-class performer and standout in a very competitive class of vehicles. Every day it is compared to the other two German stars, Audi A4 and BMW 3-Series, and the benefits of that battle are for all of us to enjoy.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in three different trim levels: Premium: $43,550; Exclusive: $45,800; Pinnacle: $47,500. My tester was the Pinnacle, and it featured a nice set of standard features including an elite Burmester audio system, a 360-degree camera, self-parking, wireless phone charger and an outstanding Nav system.

New look

The C-Class offers an all-new platform with plenty of technology and design elements gleaned from higher-level siblings in the Mercedes stable. Starting with the exterior redesign, the new C-Class is set to compete with all in the arena.

My C300 4Matic tester reminded me in many ways of a top-end S-Class. The low, wide grill is punctuated by wide headlights. Mercedes refers to this look as its “cab backward” appearance. I like the way it looks where the windshield and passenger compartment has been pushed further back than in previous models. I also love the 19-inch upgraded AMG black multi-spoke wheels.

From the rear, look for the S-Class signature two-piece LED taillights. This sleek wrap is minimal in many ways, but there’s no mistaking the larger sedan’s influences. The dual-rectangle exhaust ports are built right into the lower bumper’s underside, stating classy and capable rather than sassy or sporty.

Inside the cabin, you will find exactly what you expect – a simple statement of elegance. Look for lavish leather seats that provide infinite settings for the driver and passenger, along with soft-touch materials on the dash, door panels and header. My tester had the AMG Power Red/Black seats ($1,620) that are bold and beautiful.

Legroom and headroom are more than adequate in the front and rear seats. Heated and ventilated leather surfaces ensure comfort all year up front, and heated seats in the back were a nice surprise, as was rear climate control. Cabin ambient lighting is worth its own article with 64 color options, but the primary takeaway is its crazy-unique ability to contrast the panel across the dash. It will take a month to go through all the color combos.

Performance

A new mild-hybrid system has been added to the C-Class and my C300 had the standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood. The powerplant put out 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The torque metric is up significantly from the 273 lb-ft rating on last year’s model.

The 48-volt hybrid motor adds power going from the engine to the 9-speed transmission. All this power is felt during acceleration, where there were no issues from a dead stop or passing cars on the highway. You can have your C-Class as a rear-wheel-drive sedan or for $2,000 you can get all-wheel drive.

There are several drive modes in the C300, which vary throttle responsiveness and steering effort, but the Sport setting was by far the best if you were looking for a little fun. The C-Class can get up to 23 mpg city and 33 mpg highway.

Technology

Those aforementioned S-Class borrows show up big inside the C-Class’ cabin. The 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system is from the S-Class, as is the steering wheel. Among the best features that dominate the cabin’s tech-heavy design are a sleek 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, the MBUX system with the “Hey Mercedes” voice-activated controls, and Keyless-Go entry.

Other notable upgrades inside the cabin of my C300 include illuminated door sills, a wireless phone charger, Burmester 3D audio setup, inductive wireless charging and acoustic glass.

Safety is also an upside to the C-Class with standard blind-spot monitoring, driver drowsiness sensor, and Pre Safe design, which tightens the seat belts and closes the window when detecting an impending crash. The Driver Assistance package includes adaptive cruise control, active cross-traffic braking, emergency braking, and Pre Safe Impulse side, which activates the side impact airbags.

Final thoughts

While the entry price for the C-Class starts at $43,050, my top-end C300 4Matic Pinnacle tester landed at a lofty $60,870. The lesson is you are going to pay for the features that really make this Mercedes stand out among the competition.

Compared to the previous generation C-Class, this feels bigger, more refined, and a heck of a lot more sophisticated starting from the outside and working your way in. If you are looking for high comfort and less emphasis on performance, the C-Class is your sedan.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.