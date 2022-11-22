Kia Forte GT tops list of value-minded, fun driving experiences

A car like the Kia Forte GT doesn’t come around often enough for my liking. To me, the secret sauce is in combining a lot of things car buyers like with what they need. Making the whole thing affordable is the trick – but Kia has managed to do it with the 2022 Forte.

I recently had a chance to test the Kia Forte GT, which takes all the desirables mentioned previously and adds a level of fun to the equation that simply makes this one of the best values for a fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient car.

New for Forte GT

It’s been the same since 2019 and maybe those pandemic years were enough to push Kia engineers to give Forte a new look and feel. This 2022 model GT not only features a sleeker, more athletic body, and a bunch of cabin comfort features, but gorgeous 18-inch rims and throaty dual exhaust.

New this year in the fun-to-drive GT model is a turbo-charged powerplant and a new sport-tuned independent rear suspension. Maybe the best part of the deal is the new GT2 Package that bundles all those “desirables” I mentioned earlier.

The GT2 Package

Priced at $2,200, the GT2 Package may be the best, most comprehensive bundle I’ve run across that contains meaningful add-on features. Look for items such as: a huge sunroof, heated and ventilated seats, power driver’s seat, attractive sport seats that upgrade the standard cloth inserts with a leather-like synthetic material, LED interior lighting, new electronic parking brake with the coveted Auto Hold feature that gives your leg a rest at stops, navigation-based Smart Cruise Control that knowingly slows the car when the road starts to curve, and Harman Kardon 8-speaker stereo system with Clari-Fi compressed music restoration technology.

Performance

The Forte GT offers a few drive modes, though the only one really worth mentioning is the Sport mode. The GT’s Sport mode initiates a bold exhaust note signature and some very crisp and punchy shifts to make this a total blast to drive.

The Forte GT features a 1.6-liter turbo and an upgrade 7-speed dual-clutch transmission delivering 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. For $1,000 extra you can even opt for a stick shift (yep, they still have them).

I found my tester’s sport-tuned, fully independent suspension, paired with the gorgeous grand-touring tires, performed admirably under every circumstance I put it through. This is a sedan that feels planted and capable of maneuvers well above its pay grade. The Forte GT is rated at an average mpg of 30 mpg, while the GT manual gets an average of 26 mpg.

Cabin

I alluded earlier to the value of the Forte in general and the cabin is another area it manages to impress. Seating in the front and rear is generous, offering well-bolstered support and heated surfaces. Kia does a great job of minimizing the use of any hard plastic surfaces, all of it is soft-touch with the fit and finish being rock solid.

Like everything so far with the Kia Forte GT, the cabin is loaded with features that would cost a small fortune on other models. Take the wireless device charge pad, tacky rubberized sport pedals, the easy-open Smart Trunk, and nominal ambient red cabin lighting as just a few of the value-added details that impress.

My Forte GT features Hyundai/Kia’s infotainment system. This is one of the more impressive features of the Hyundai-Kia models (aside from the warranty) and this system requires no time to become familiar with the operation. This is an intuitive setup that is responsive to interface with. My biggest gripe is still the lack of wireless carplay, but here’s the really deep rub: You can get it with the base touchscreen (seriously, Kia?).

For anyone who might be resisting an SUV and would like something that’s totally fun to drive every day and isn’t going to break the bank – this Forte GT must be on your shortlist. The 2022 Kia Forte has a base price of $24,585. My fully-loaded GT model re-defines crazy value at $26,940.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.