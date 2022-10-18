Chevy makes its mark in compact crossover class

As the SUV has evolved to fill several niche segments, the compact crossover in particular has emerged as one of the strongest. Compact crossovers sell a lot of vehicles annually and the Chevrolet Equinox is one of the most popular.

Like most big volume sellers, compact crossovers provide a perceived value, whether it simply be a low price or a high level of equipment for the price. In the case of the 2022 Equinox, its $25,800 base price gets a lot of buyers’ attention.

For the buyer who wants a really good price and is not so concerned with fancy features, extravagant tech options, or high performance, the Chevy Equinox reliably checks all the boxes with the promise of getting you safely from point A to point B.

On the outside, the Equinox has some personality that begins up front with the cool headlights that are integrated into the corners via a sweeping extension from the grille. A fairly steep A-pillar climbs to the peak above the driver only to gently slide to the rear hatch overhang.

My RS tester featured attractive 19-inch Dark Android aluminum wheels and black roof rails that added a sporty touch. The upgraded gloss-black grille treatment and black badges lifted the RS up several notches.

The previous Equinox exterior design had myriad lines running all over the side panels and I think this cleaner version for 2022 is an improvement that is refined and a lot less distracting.

Inside the cabin, there’s ample space for passengers and cargo. The head and legroom in the front and rear row is very good. I found the front row seating to be generous and wide, though a bit firm for a sensitive back on a long road trip.

Cabin noise is not a strong point for any compact crossover and the Equinox is no different. Engine and road noise is prevalent. The overall surround of glass provides outstanding visibility for the driver and makes the cabin feel even larger – especially if you add the large moonroof.

I found the dash design to be pedestrian, though the interface with the touchscreen infotainment system was excellent and intuitive. The standard screen is 7.0 inches, though my RS featured the 8.0-inch display as part of an optional ($895) infotainment package.

I prefer real buttons and knobs for controlling primary infotainment features and the Equinox combines both with touchscreen controls. There were four USB ports, a 120-volt outlet, and a Bose audio system to elevate the passenger experience in Equinox’s cabin. I was disappointed there was no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto available.

The Equinox in any trim level has the same powerplant, a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine that provides a fine initial jump off the line, but it fades for those who are interested in a thrilling jolt to the next level. For most, the efficiency of 25 city/30 highway is more than enough of a trade-off for any lack of performance. A 6-speed automatic transmission does a fine job of making the most out of the turbo’s pep.

During my weeklong test period, I found Equinox to be predictably firm in its overall responsiveness, though it lacks some of the suspension dampening that would make harsh road surfaces more comfortable.

Every Equinox comes standard with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and front pedestrian detection, lane-keep assist, and automatic high beams. That trails some rivals on the standard safety front, but adaptive cruise control and a surround-view camera are affordable as part of a $650 package

The Equinox RS base price of $31,745 lands between the base LS and top-end Premier at $35k. My tester featured $4,100 in options and had a final price of $35,820. Compared to the competition at Honda, Ford and Toyota, this is a very good value for the price if you do not mind a more working-class interior and unathletic handling.

