Ronnie Reber honors fellow veterans, family legacy with woodworking

Ronnie Reber looks at a wheel at his shop in McHenry on Oct. 28, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Ronnie Reber, a McHenry resident and quartermaster of the McHenry VFW, is a fifth-generation wagon and sleigh maker. In addition to honoring his family craft, he uses his talents to support and help out fellow veterans.

Reber served in the Air Force in the late 1970s and ’80s. In that time, he was stationed in Korea for a year, as well as at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, and Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. He was part of the rapid-deployment force, and he was known for making specialized boxes.

He recalled during a military trip to the Netherlands trading uniforms with a Dutch officer.

“I still have that uniform,” Reber said.

Ronnie Reber of McHenry looks at a portrait of his great grandfather, Lewis Reber, in his shop Oct. 28, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

He’s been working on wagons and sleighs for several decades, and has authored a book on the family craft. He first wrote it in 1992 to commemorate 100 years of woodworking in the family and added to it 30 years later. The addition includes color photos.

He said he’s made 106 wagons in his life. His great-great-great-grandfather, Jonathan G. Reber, started the Reber Wagon Works in 1892.

About 75% of Reber’s woodworking is donated to veterans, he said. A lot of his pieces tie back into the armed forces, including the battlefield cross.

One of the most public-facing woodworking projects Reber embarked on is the wooden card holder used for the popular Queen of Hearts raffle at the VFW hall. Reber crafted the display in 2016. He’s also even created phone holders with the VFW logo on them using a 3-D printer.

Reber went on an Honor Flight this year, and also used his woodworking skills to thank the group leaders. He brought carvings of an eagle and flags with him.

“I wanted to do something,” Reber said, adding he gave the items to the group leaders as a small way of thank them for helping out on the trip.

Reber said local Honor Flight leader Aaron Stain encouraged him to go on the trip. Reber went, but believed and still believes there are more deserving people out there. He said the best part of the trip was being with everybody.

He’d gone on an Honor Flight trip in 2018 to help honorees get around. Upon the group’s arrival at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, people clapped. Reber said it kind of “chokes you up.”

“It’s always nice to get thanked,” he said.

A wagon base on display at Ronnie Reber's shop in McHenry Oct. 28, 2024. (Claire O'Brien)

Reber is also using his writing skills to give back to veterans and help document their stories. He’s currently working on a book that highlights some veterans’ most memorable moments, including Pearl Harbor survivors. He has in the book generations of veterans who hail from all corners of the country, including others from World War II, as well as the Korean, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Reber said the book is probably the greatest thing he’s done in his life aside from having faith in Jesus.

Reber said he likes helping veterans and will take on just about any project.

“I’ll fix anything. ... That’s for sure,” Reber said.