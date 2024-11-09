McHenry has something few other towns can boast: 3 active veterans groups, all with halls in the city

McHenry's Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188 is seen on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. It is one of three veterans organizations with its own hall in the city. (Janelle Walker)

When McHenry veterans get together, the events often are held at VFW Post 4600 because it has the most space.

“At the VFW, no one will ever be turned away,” regardless of what veterans organization they belong to, Cmdr. Mike Kinnerk said.

But in McHenry, there are plenty of options for veterans when deciding what organization to join or visit. The community also is home not only to an American Legion, Post 491, but also the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188. Some veterans choose membership at all three.

At a time when veterans organizations often must consolidate their clubhouses, or close down entirely because of a lack of membership, McHenry and its almost 30,000 residents support three active clubs and their clubhouses.

Ralph Brandt is commander at the Polish American Legion. The chapter rebuilt and expanded its clubhouse at 1304 Park St. in 2016 after a Mother’s Day fire two years previously almost destroyed it.

The rebuilt and expanded Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188, 1304 Park St., McHenry, officially reopened in early May, two years after a fire ravaged the building. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Post officials, McHenry Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and friends.

Chad Miller is commander at the American Legion, which has its clubhouse at 1331 Riverside Drive.

All three men – Kinnerk, Brandt and Miller – were at the VFW Hall for its veterans picnic Sept. 2 and were together when they were told Ben Keefe, 50, the VFW commander for the past three years, had died unexpectedly. Kinnerk was named the VFW commander upon Keefe’s death.

They, and others at the picnic, talked about what it is about McHenry that makes it a town that supports, and creates, military veterans.

For Miller, he said it is because at its core, McHenry is a small town.

“We are still a small community that has grown, but most of our residents are generational,” Miller said. “It comes from that sense of community.”

Or, it might be that so many of the original families who settled in McHenry and Johnsburg were immigrants, Kinnerk said.

One of the volunteers working at McHenry's McHenry's Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 188 on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. It is one of three veterans organizations with its own hall in the city. (Janelle Walker)

“Johnsburg was Germans, and McHenry were German and Irish,” Kinnerk said. “People went into the military because they were proud to be Americans. They were people who wanted to serve the community they now called home.”

You do not have to be of Polish ancestry to become a member of the Polish American Legion, Brandt said. That is where the organization started, but as the original members died, it’s worked to keep bringing in their families and new veterans, too.

All of the organizations have women’s auxiliaries for spouses to keep them involved, and they often have programs for the children of veterans. It’s the shared experience and the support given to veterans by the clubs that keeps her involved, Renee Robins said. Her husband is a 20-year veteran who has had health challenges.

“It is easier to be a part ... when you are talking to other veterans who have been through what you have been through,” Robins said.

Although all three organizations boast active memberships, the commanders said they work to keep bringing in younger members: those who served in both Iraq wars; in Afghanistan; and in the peacekeeping missions in Somalia, Kosovo and elsewhere around the globe.

McHenry American Legion Post 491 on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. It is one of three active veterans organizations with halls in the city. (Janelle Walker)

“Veterans are all invited to be members at the VFW, the Polish American Legion or the American Legion,” Kinnerk said. “We don’t want to make anyone feel excluded.”

Larry Cannon is vice president of the VFW’s board. He understands that younger veterans, those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, might be busy raising families now. Still “they need to get involved,” Cannon said.

“It is not a building full of old guys drinking and talking about war stories,” Kinnerk said. “They are talking and enjoying each other” while also sharing ideas, offering ways to get involved in the community, and giving direction when help is needed. “We are soldier advocates when they need the help.”