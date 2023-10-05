McHenry grabs volleyball win at Burlington Central: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 4

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

McHenry 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Riley Ten Bruin had 20 assists as the Warriors defeated the Rockets 25-19, 25-20 in their Fox Valley Conference match Wednesday.

Ella Boland led McHenry (14-11, 6-8 FVC) with 10 kills, Mollie Hobson had six kills and five digs and Sophie Zieba had five kills.

Leah Freesemann led Central (14-11, 6-8) with seven kills and two blocks. Ashley Arceo had two kills and seven assists, and Tiernan Naus also had seven assists. Emily Maramba chipped in with four blocks and two kills.

Timothy Christian 2, Marian Central 0: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes (7-13, 3-4) lost to the Trojans 25-15, 25-18 in their Chicagoland Christian Conference match.

Woodstock North 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Thunder (15-6, 9-2) beat the Hornets (2-18, 0-11) 25-7, 25-13 in their Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Lexi Hansen had five kills, seven digs and ace and a block for North. Caylin Stevens had five kills and three digs and Gabby Schefke added eight assists, five digs, two kills and an ace.

BOYS SOCCER

McHenry 3, Johnsburg 1: At McHenry, Aiden Fischer, Marko Stojich and Cody Buddy-Allie scored as the Warriors (10-10-1) beat the Skyhawks in a nonconference game.

Sebastian Jimenez, Cole Tapia and Charlie Ortiz each had an assist, and Lee McClellan made three saves.