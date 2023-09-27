McHenry ends Huntley’s FVC volleyball win streak at 28: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 26

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
McHenry 2, Huntley 0: At McHenry, the Warriors halted the Red Raiders’ 28-match Fox Valley Conference volleyball winning streak with a 25-21, 25-21 victory Tuesday night.
Sophie Zieba had four kills and two digs for the Warriors (9-8, 4-7 FVC). Alissa Ricci had three kills and three blocks, and Brianna Ricci added two aces and seven digs.
Lizzy Williams had seven kills for Huntley (12-1, 10-1). Morgan Jones added six kills and three blocks, Georgia Watson had four kills, and Laura Boberg had 16 assists. Mari Rodriguez had 12 digs.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (11-6, 6-5) defeated the Trojans (2-15, 1-10) 25-15, 25-10 in their FVC match.
Gabbie Anderson had 18 assists and five digs for Central. Anna Starr and Siena Smiejek each had seven kills, while Mykaela Wilson added four kills and four aces. Mia Ginter had nine digs.
Dundee-Crown 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Chargers (4-12, 2-9) rallied from a first-set loss to beat the Rockets 15-25, 25-18, 25-16 in their FVC match.
Audrey Prusko had 14 kills and 13 digs for D-C. Courtney Komperda contributed with 24 assists and 12 digs, Taylor Findlay had eight kills, and Coley DiSilvio had five kills and three blocks.
Leah Freesemann led Central (9-8, 6-5) with 10 kills and seven digs, Emily Maramba had five kills, one block and two aces. Ashley Arceo added 15 assists, two kills and ace and a block. Ashli Bonds had six kills, and Briana Gritzman had 15 digs, three aces and two assists.
Johnsburg 2, Antioch 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (13-8) came back after losing the first set to beat the Sequoits 23-25, 25-16, 25-19.
Delaney Stern had 20 assists for Johnsburg, Lila Duck and Sophie Person each had six kills, and Juliana Cashmore had four kills.
GIRLS GOLF
Marian Central vs. Aurora Central Catholic: At Phillip Golf Course in Aurora, Ella Notaro shot a 40 to lead the Hurricanes, who did not field a full team.
Nina Notaro had a 48 for Marian. Lucy Schneck had a 69.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake South 3, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Ali Ahmed scored two second-half goals as the Gators (10-3-1, 5-0) remained unbeaten in the FVC with a win over the Tigers (8-7-1, 1-2-1).
Nolan Getzinger scored in the first half from Will Prus. Getzinger then assisted on both of Ahmed’s goals in the second half.
Chris Slawek had eight saves for the Gators.
Huntley 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Finley Williams scored early in the second half as the Red Raiders (9-4-1, 4-0) defeated the Whip-Purs in their FVC game.
Gavin Eagan assisted on Williams’ goal. Jack Bakey made four saves for the Raiders.
McHenry 1, Burlington Central 0: At McHenry, Charlie Ortiz scored off Cole Tapia’s assist as the Warriors (8-8-1, 2-3) beat the Rockets in their FVC game.
Lee McClellan had three saves for McHenry.
Jacobs 4, Dundee-Crown 2: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half to beat the Chargers in their FVC game.
Peter Wolf scored twice for the Eagles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Ella Doughty (No. 1), Gia Patel (No. 2) and Trinity Nguyen (No. 3) won at singles as the Red Raiders beat the Chargers in their FVC match.
Kate Burkey and Carlie Weishaar (No. 1), Ari Patel-Julie Klockner (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Ellie Pauwels (No. 3) and Vinutnna DePala and Ashley Phommasack No. 4) won in doubles for Huntley.
Cary-Grove 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans swept doubles in their FVC victory over the Gators.
Aliana Joseph and Becca Weaver (No. 1), Katelyn O’Malley and Aubrey Lonergan (No. 2), Ellie Mjaanes and Katie Groos (No. 3) and Michaela Fink and Ava Bogner (No. 4) won in doubles for C-G. Eva Becirovic won at No. 3 singles.
South’s wins came from Abby Jurrens and Rachelle Appelhans at Nos. 1 and 2 singles.
Crystal Lake Central 4, Prairie Ridge 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (13-3, 4-2) picked up the win by sweeping the doubles matches in FVC play.