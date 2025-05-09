Marengo tops Harvard, moves closer to KRC title

MARENGO – Marengo‘s Gianna Iovinelli isn’t a typical No. 9 hitter.

The Indians sophomore center fielder, a year removed from ACL surgery that wiped out her freshman campaign, has some of the biggest pop on her team, and that came in handy Thursday in a 6-2 Kishwaukee River Conference win over Harvard.

Trailing 1-0, Iovinelli delivered one of the hardest hit balls of the day when she pounded a 2-2 offering from Harvard freshman sensation Leona Eichholz into center field. The ball took off and got away from outfielder Tallulah Eichholz to bring in Ari Rodriguez and Mia Feidt with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, and Marengo never trailed again.

The Indians (22-7, 10-2 KRC) went on to score four runs in the second inning, all with two outs, and can capture their third straight KRC title outright with a win on Monday at Richmond-Burton.

Iovinelli gives the Indians a dangerous presence at the bottom of the lineup, a spot where opposing pitchers can’t afford to let up.

“Last year would have been interesting to have her in the lineup,” Marengo coach Dwain Nance said of Iovinelli, who has six home runs (second on the team). “She really just started playing softball again in the fall, and she’s still a little nervous about that knee.

“Earlier this year she was struggling, so I had her No. 9. I just haven’t taken her off, and she’s pretty comfortable there.”

Iovinelli injured her knee playing basketball, forcing her to watch from the dugout a year ago.

During the second inning Thursday, she had an injury scare after sliding into home plate and beating a throw for the third run. Iovinelli was shaken up, but went back to her spot in center field the next half inning.

“I definitely realized you can’t take sports for granted,” she said. “It’s such a gift and opportunity just to be able to play. Especially with these guys. These seniors are awesome. I’m super glad I have them. They’ve been so supportive.”

One of those seniors, pitcher Jozsa Christiansen, had a few scares of her own Thursday against the Hornets, but each time she was able to wiggle out of trouble. No situation was bigger than when she got out of a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the sixth.

Christiansen struck out Harvard’s No. 9 and 1 hitters and then induced a groundout to escape the jam and hold onto a 6-2 lead. Leona Eichholz, who hit a solo homer in the fifth, was on deck when the third out was made.

“I was just really focusing in and trying to get plays that [my defense] could get outs on, and I ended up striking two batters out,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in the complete game, striking out four and walking five.

Leona Eichholz, who struck out 12 and hit a walk-off homer against Marengo in their first meeting, gave up six runs (all unearned) on five hits. She struck six and walked three.

Nance said they had Eichholz throwing about 62-64 mph, while topping out at 65.

“You just don’t see a freshman throwing that hard and having that poise,” said Nance, in his 18th season at Marengo. “She’s probably the best freshman I’ve ever seen. ... She throws hard, mixes her locations well, and she’s pretty special I think.”

Harvard coach Becky Edinger said Eichholz’s softball IQ is off the charts.

“Obviously, physically she’s a gifted kid,” she said. “She’s always asking questions and she’s always looking for ways to get better. I don’t think there’s anybody that studies and looks at the game more than she does.”

Gabby Gieseke also drove in a run for Marengo, while Kylee Jensen reached base three times and scored two runs. Mia Feidt finished 2 for 2 with two singles and also walked.

For Harvard, Nayeli Sanchez, Aideliz Renteria, Emma Kizer and Emma Ribar had singles.

Harvard (11-10, 7-4) was atop the KRC standings last week, but has now lost three straight conference games. Edinger, though, hasn’t lost any confidence in her side.

“I always feel good with these girls because they don’t stop,” Edinger said. “They’re always fighting. ... Tonight didn’t go the way we wanted, but we still saw some really good things. Leona is a fierce competitor. We knew we were up against a really good team.”