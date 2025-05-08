Wonder Lake man who hid from police like ‘Rambo’ pleads guilty to sex abuse of teen, gets 4 years in prison

A Wonder Lake man who led police on chase by boat to the Wisconsin woods “like Rambo” pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Austin M. Chiluk, 36, who also is required to register as a sex offender for life, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony. In exchange for his guilty plea additional counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed, as well as charges of grooming, unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court signed by Justin Hansen.

At an initial appearance in September, where Judge Carl Metz ordered that Chiluk be detained pretrial, prosecutors said Chiluk made an admission to police. Chiluk admitted that he had sex with the 14-year-old girl on “multiple occasions” in his home, in his car and at friends’ homes while suppling her with cocaine, prosecutors said.

At that hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said Chiluk has a “reputation for providing drugs for sex” suggesting there are “other girls caught up in this scenario,” Cantre said.

As McHenry County Sheriff‘s deputies attempted to arrest Chiluk, he fled to Walworth County, Wisconsin, by boat, then went into nearby woods on foot, “smearing mud on his face like Rambo” to further evade the police, Cantre said.

“At one point, he hid in a tree,” the prosecutor said. “He left his phone in the boat in fear that the police were tracking him.”

Chiluk, who had worked as a boat captain at a marine services business in McHenry, was ordered to pay $1,639 in fines and fees. He is required to serve half his prison time and is receiving credit for 396 days held in the county jail, the order said.