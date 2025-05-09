CL Central’s Oli Victorine strikes out 17 in one-hit shutout: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 10, McHenry 0 (6 inn.): At McHenry, Oli Victorine tossed a one-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts as the Tigers defeated the Warriors in Fox Valley Conference action. Makayla Malone was 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs, Ella Arana was 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, and Adi Waliullah and Lily Perocho each had solo homers.

Woodstock North 3, Richmond-Burton 1: At Woodstock, Kylee Nicholson held the Rockets to a run on six hits over seven innings as the Thunder won the Kishwaukee River Conference contest. Nicholson struck out nine and walked none. Emma Enot had a triple and an RBI and Sabrina Wiedman also knocked in a run.

Hailey Holtz allowed three runs (one earned) on seven hits in six innings for R-B, striking out nine.

Hampshire 13, Cary-Grove 4: At Hampshire, Bria Riebel was 3 for 4 with two homers, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored for the Whip-Purs in an FVC win. Riebel now has 10 homers on the year. Mia Robinson was 3 for 3 with a home run, double, three runs and two RBIs, and Addison Edlen had a homer, two runs and an RBI.

Paityn Ahlquist was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Megan Koski scored three runs for C-G.

Jacobs 9, Burlington Central 4: At Algonquin, Molly Hoch drove in two runs and Audrey Wetzel went 2 for 3 with a double and one RBI in the Golden Eagles’ FVC win. Olivia Fillipp had two runs and one RBI. Skylee Ferrante allowed four runs in seven innings, striking out seven.

Mei Shirokawa and Antonina Garcia both were 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Central.

Huntley 11, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Ajai Bonner and Ava McFadden hit home runs in the Red Raiders’ FVC victory. McFadden drove in three runs, and Keely Fewell was 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Grace Benson and Avery Collatz each had a double and drove in one. Gretchen Huber struck out eight in four innings, allowing one run. Makayla Rasmussen struck out three in one inning.

Prairie Ridge 8, Dundee-Crown 5: At Crystal Lake, Adysen Kiddy (2 for 4, double, two runs) and Parker Frey both drove in a pair of runs for the Wolves in the FVC win. Bella Moore had a double and an RBI, and Kylie Rosene was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and drove in one. Emma Dallas struck out four in five innings, allowing two runs.

Madysen Schillaci drove in two runs for D-C. Abigail Hsu was 2 for 3 with a double and Kerrigan Svec had two hits and two runs scored.

Johnsburg 21, Plano 7: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks exploded for 21 runs on 11 hits, including homers from Casie Majercik and Kimmy Whitlock. Majercik drove in four runs and Whitlock scored three runs and had three RBIs. Carlie Majercik and Joree Tibbs drove in three runs, and Abri Bruns was 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Kayla Riener added two RBIs and two runs.

Sandwich 14, Woodstock 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Tipper Axelson had the only hit for the Blue Streaks in a KRC loss.

Girls soccer

Huntley 9, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Maizie Nickle scored six goals and added an assist as the Raiders cruised to an FVC win against the Chargers. Sophie Bator, Maddie Cummings and Addi Avi also scored for Huntley. Bella Fusco had two assists and Ashlyn Grabs made one save.

Rylie Mensik scored two goals and Ashling Otte had two assists for D-C. Kiara Arguello had five saves.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Tigers beat their crosstown rivals in an FVC contest. Allison Barnett and Addison Schaffer both scored for Central, while Ryleigh Smith made nine saves in the shutout. Ella Bechler and Jenice Hernandez added assists.

Cary-Grove 3, Crystal Lake South 0: At Cary, Elle Stawarz, Julia Valaitis and Sam Skerl each scored for the Trojans in their FVC win against the Gators. Valaitis and Brynn Harasimowicz had assists.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central 5, Hampshire 2: At Crystal Lake, Eli Irwin won at No. 1 singles, and the Tigers swept the doubles matches to pick up an FVC win. Winning at doubles were Audon Berg/Ryan Spencer (No. 1), Conor Naughton/Nate Muszynski (No. 2), Tanner Hutchins/Luke Polston (No. 3) and Jack Lisle/Keshav Parikh (No. 4).

Cary-Grove 6, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, the Trojans swept all four doubles matches en route to the FVC win. Ryan Dixon/Lincoln Karlovsky (No. 1), Halen Young/Finnegan Karlovsky (No. 2), Joe Riedel/Mason Rebscher (No. 3) and Owen Lonergan/Chris Ptaszek (No. 4) each won.

Jackson Karlovsky (No. 2) and Leo Petropoulos (No. 3) won at singles.

Baseball

Plano 11, Harvard 10: At Harvard, Eltan Powles was 3 for 5 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs as the Hornets fell in a KRC contest. Landon Crone drove in three runs and Ryan Bennett was 3 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Adam Cooke had two hits and two runs.