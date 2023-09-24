McHenry wins its own soccer tourney: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 23

BOYS SOCCER
McHenry Tournament: At McHenry, the host Warriors got a goal and an assist from Charlie Ortiz as they defeated Harlem 2-0 in the championship game.
McHenry (7-8-1) scored its first goal with Cory Bundt-Allie off of Ortiz’s assist. Ortiz later scored from Braeden Juergensen’s assist.
Lee McClellan had four saves in goal for the Warriors.
The Warriors beat Joliet Central earlier Saturday to reach the finals. Marko Stojich scored twice. Nate Luedtke and Manny Navarrete each had a goal. Juergensen, Sebastian Jimenez, Adam Bronowicki and Cole Tapia had assists.
In Friday’s opener, McHenry beat Northridge Prep 2-0. Ortiz scored from Stojich, and Aiden Fischer scored from Juergensen.
Geneva 2, Huntley 1: At Geneva, Jack Breunig scored off Gavin Eagan’s assist in the second half as the Red Raiders (8-4-1) lost to the Vikings in a nonconference game.
Jack Bakey and Jeremiah Reynolds each had a save in goal for Huntley.
Crystal Lake South 1, Taft 0: At Chicago, Nolan Getziner scored in the first half as the Gators (9-3-1) defeated the Eagles (8-4-1) in their nonconference game.
Ali Ahmed got the assist on the goal. Chris Slawek had four saves, and Nolan Schofield had two for the shutout.
Crystal Lake Central 7, Woodstock North 0: At Crystal Lake, Vicente Romero scored three goals as the Tigers defeated the Thunder in their nonconference game.
Gideon Burleson, Diego Hernandez, Ryan Spencer and Nick Pagonis each had one goal for Central. Romero had two assists, and Hernandez and Mason McIntyre each had one. Anthony Bellino had two saves in goal for the Tigers.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bartlett Invitational: At Bartlett, Crystal Lake South’s Abby Machesky finished second to lead the Gators to the team title in the 16-team meet.
Collette Bacidore took ninth, Olivia Pinta was 11th, Victoria Pinta was 12th, and Cece Piemontese was 20th as South beat out St. Charles North for first.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Bartlett Invitational: At Bartlett, Andrew Beyer was second and Max Sudrzynski fifth as Jacobs finished with 78 points to the 16-team meet for a third consecutive year.
Matt Andreano took eighth, Isaac Pepin was 26th, and Jake Fetting was 37th.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop McNamara 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Anna Lingle had 20 assists and nine digs as the Hurricanes lost to the Fightin’ Irish 25-12, 17-25, 25-22 in their Chicagoland Christian Conference match.
Hadley Rogge had 11 kills and three blocks, Ella Conlon had 10 kills and two aces. Jilly Winkelman added three aces, two assists and four digs, and Jordan Oros had five kills, one block and two digs.
Prospect Invitational: At Mount Prospect, Crystal Lake South’s Gabby Wire had totals of 37 kills, 23 digs and 11 aces as the Gators went 4-1 in the tournament.
South beat Lake Park, Jefferson, Palatine and Maine East, with a loss the host Knights.
Morgan Johnson added 25 kills, 27 digs and 14 aces, Grace Meyer had 61 assists, and Bobbi Wire had 29 digs.
Olivia Apt had 35 assists, Logan Georgy had 10 kills and six blocks, Bella Toniolo had eight kills and five aces, and Maddy Cook Added 26 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Lakes Invitational: At Lake Villa, Huntley’s Ella Doughty (No. 1) and Gia Patel (No. 2) won in singles as the Red Raiders won the 14-team tournament.
Ari Patel and Julie Klockner won at No. 2 doubles, and Carlie Weishaar and Kate Burkey were second at No. 1 doubles.
Woodstock Invitational: Co-hosts Woodstock North and Woodstock tied in points, but North was given the team title on a tiebreaker.
North’s Addy Olson won at No. 1 singles, while Teya Nieman and Vanessa Smith were second at No. 1 doubles. Katie Barker and Natalie Sarabia won at No. 3 doubles.
Woodstock’s Natalie Morrow and Eba Hammerstedt won at No. 1 doubles, Amina Idris was second at No. 1 singles, Julie Cortejoso-Sanchez was second at No. 2 singles. Anne Perez and Eliana Shoulders were second at No. 3 doubles.
Crystal Lake Central Tournament: The host Tigers had two doubles teams take third place in the eight-team meet. Central and Prairie Ridge tied for fifth in the team standings.
Kaitlin Coffey and Katie Hamill took third at No. 1 doubles, and Madison Corpolongo and Madison Reeser were third at No. 3 doubles.
Prairie Ridge’s Olivia Schleicher took third at No. 2 singles.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Buffalo Grove Invitational: Crystal Lake South co-op took fourth place in the meet, as Bella Fontana won one event and swam with two other relays that finished in the top three.
Fontana won the 50-yard freestyle and swam with Avery Watson, Emma Sieg and Kenzie Resch to take second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Watson, Fontana, Resch and Penny Brereton took third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Watson finished second in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Fontana was fifth in the 100 backstroke.