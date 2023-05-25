Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, May 24

Girls soccer
Crystal Lake Central 2, Belvidere North 1: At Burlington, Addison Schaffer and Brooklynn Carlson each scored goals to lead the Tigers to a Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional semifinal win.
Katie Barth, Maddie Gray and Jillian Mueller each assisted on goals. The Tigers (16-3) will play Rockford Boylan on Friday in a rematch of last season’s sectional final.
Rockford Boylan 4, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Rockets ended their season with a loss in the Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional semifinal. Kendall Grigg scored to give Central an early 1-0 lead.
Baseball
Huntley 26, Jefferson 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, 13 different Red Raiders drove in at least one run and they didn’t allow a hit to win their Class 4A Hampshire Regional semifinal matchup.
Vincent Constantino, Derek Huber and Parker Schuring combined to throw a no-hitter, with Costantino striking out four, Huber three and Schuring two.
Sam Deligio and CJ Filipek each led the scoring with three RBIs for Huntley (27-7), Aiden Zimmerman, Quinn Drews, Ryan Quinlan, Michael Dabe, Jeremy Jaehnig and TJ Jakubowski each brought in two runs while Brayden Bakes, Aleks Gogola, Haiden Janke, Dillon Putty and Griffin Goldstein each finished with an RBI.
Huntley will play either Hampshire or DeKalb on Saturday to win a regional.
McHenry 7, Round Lake 2: At Carpentersville, Brandon Shannon and Ryan Nagel combined to throw a no-hitter to help the Warriors win their Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal.
Shannon started and threw five innings, allowing two runs, not earned, on four walks and six strikeouts while Nagel threw two innings, striking out three batters and walking one. John Stecker drove in two runs for McHenry (21-14) while Cooper Cohn and Lleyton Grubich each brought in one.
McHenry will play either Jacobs or Dundee-Crown on Saturday for the regional crown.
Crystal Lake South 4, Lakes 3: At Crystal Lake, Xander Shevchenko scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch to help the Gators win in the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional semifinal.
Shevchenko scored the winning run after advancing to third from second on a wild pitch earlier in the bat. James Carlson drove in two runs for the Gators (25-7) while Chris Regillio also brought one in. Jayden Gumprecht started and threw five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits, striking out five while Ryan Skwarek earned the win, throwing two innings of relief, not allowing a runner on base and striking out three.
The Gators will play either St. Viator or Grayslake North on Saturday for the regional title.
Cary-Grove 11, Woodstock 1 (6 inn.): At Cary, the Trojans put together 13 hits to win their Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional semifinal game.
Brendan Carter led the way with four RBIs for C-G (25-9) while Nathan Crick drove in three. Patrick Weaver, Dane Schuster and Nolan Pociejewski each brought in a run. Samuel Cohen started for the Trojans and threw five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with five strikeouts.
Everett Flannery drove in the lone run for the Blue Streaks (6-21).
C-G will play either Prairie Ridge or Woodstock North on Saturday for the regional crown.
Softball
Hampshire 5, Guilford 4: At Hampshire, Kayla Valdez drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Whip-Purs to a Class 4A Hampshire Regional semifinal win.
Hampshire (13-15) came back after taking a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Bria Riebel drove in two runs while Mia Robinson and Elyse Garcia each finished with an RBI. Elaina Lindmark threw a complete game, striking out eight batters and allowing one earned run on three hits.
Hampshire will play Hononegah on Friday for the regional title.
Cary-Grove 11, Ridgewood 1 (5 inn.): At Cary, Rebecca Weaver drove in five runs to lead the Trojans to a Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional semifinal win.
Allison Garski brought in two runs for C-G (13-19) while Maddie Crick and Grace Kaiser each finished with an RBI. Weaver threw five innings, not allowing an earned run on three hits with four strikeouts.
The Trojans will play Wauconda on Friday for the regional title.
McHenry 14, Larkin 3 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, Madison Harvey and Emma Stolzman each hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead the Warriors to a Class 4A Dundee-Crown Regional semifinal win.
Maddie Hoffman also hit a home run and drove in three runs for McHenry (22-7-1) while Channing Keppy brought in two and Abby Geis finished with an RBI. Keppy threw five innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
McHenry will play Huntley on Friday for the regional crown.
Kaneland 6, Burlington Central 1: At Huntley, the Rockets couldn’t come back to win in their Class 4A Huntley Regional semifinal.
Olivia Sutton drove in the lone run for Central (9-20) while Emily Rafferty started and threw two innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while Allie Botkin threw four innings, not allowing an earned run on two hits.
Boys lacrosse
Huntley 18, Lakes 10: At Grayslake, the Red Raiders (15-4) picked up a win at the Grayslake North Sectional semifinal.
Prairie Ridge 11, Grayslake North 10: At Grayslake, the Wolves (10-9) held on to pick up a win in the Grayslake North Sectional semifinal. They’ll play Huntley for the sectional title Friday.
Girls lacrosse
Crystal Lake Central co-op 12, Barrington 7: At Huntley, Anna Starr scored six goals to lead the Tigers (21-1) in their Huntley Sectional semifinal matchup.
Addie Bechler and Fiona Lemke each added three goals for Central.