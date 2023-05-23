Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, May 22

BASEBALL
Woodstock 7, Harvard 1: At Woodstock, Sam Chapman struck out 16 batters and allowed two hits as the Blue Streaks (7-21) defeated the Hornets (3-21) in their quarterfinal game of the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional on Monday.
Hayden Haak and Kaden Perkins each drove in two runs for the Streaks. Chapman also was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Chapman threw 103 pitches and allowed one earned run.
The Hornets’ Evan Martin had a solo homer and a double for their only hits.
The Streaks play at 4 p.m. Wednesday at C-G against the regional host Trojans.
Hampshire 16, Guilford 2: At Rockford, Austin Leonard hit a pair of homers, a triple and a double and knocked in four runs as the Whip-Purs (17-15) defeated the Vikings in a nonconference game.
Leonard was 4 for 4. Victor Rodriguez Jr. was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs. Casey Kaszniak was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs
Jacobs 6, Boylan 4: At Rockford, Owen Ziaja ripped a three-run homer as the Golden Eagles (16-18) defeated the Titans in a nonconference game.
Spencer Drummond and Gavin Feck slammed the door in the final three innings with scoreless work. Drummond struck out two in two innings, and Feck fanned three in the seventh.
Burlington Central 7, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Jake Johnson was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs as the Rockets (15-15) defeated the Tigers (12-18) in a nonconference game.
Chase Powrozek was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Michael Person was 2 for 3 with a run, and Brady Gilroy was 2 for 4 with a run.
Yosiah Peters had two RBIs for the Tigers, Drew Welder was 2 for 4, and Carter Kelley had an RBI double
Huntley 7, Palatine 5: At Huntley, TJ Jakubowski doubled in two runs as the Red Raiders (27-6) defeated the Pirates in a nonconference game.
Joey Garlin was 2 for 4 with an RBI, Ryan Bakes was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and CJ Filipek was 2 for 3 with two runs for the Raiders.
Andrew Ressler threw five innings, striking out five and allowing one earned run.
Barrington 12, Crystal Lake South 2 (6 inn.): At Barrington, Joey McEnery singled and had an RBI as the Gators (24-7) lost to the Broncos in a nonconference game.
Hersey 5, McHenry 3: At Arlington Heights, Lleyton Grubich had an RBI double and Cooper Cohn was 2 for 4 as the Warriors (20-14-1) lost to the Huskies.
Grant 11, Dundee-Crown 10: At Carpentersville, Mason Morawski was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Chargers (5-25) lost to the Bulldogs in nonconference play.
Leth Pearson was 3 for 4 with an RBI for D-C.
Cary-Grove 11, Buffalo Grove 2: At Cary, Matt Dillow doubled and knocked in three runs as the Trojans (22-9) defeated the Bison in nonconference action.
Keenan Krysh also had a two-RBI double. Nolan Pociejewski and Daniel Studer each had an RBI for C-G.
Nazareth 11, Prairie Ridge 1: At La Grange Park, Karson Stiefer hit a solo homer for the Wolves (13-21) in their nonconference loss to the defending Class 3A state champion Roadrunners.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 16, Rosary 4: At Huntley, Anna Starr, Addie Bechler and Monica Rueff each scored four goals as the Tigers co-op team defeated the Royals in their Huntley Sectional quarterfinal game.
Central advances to meet Barrington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal.
Barrington 9, Huntley 5: At Huntley, the Red Raiders had their season end in a sectional quarterfinal loss to the Fillies.
BOYS LACROSSE
Barrington 14, Cary-Grove 12: At Barrington, the Broncos edged the Trojans in a Barrington Sectional quarterfinal game.
Huntley 22, Grant 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders cruised to the semifinals of the Grayslake North Sectional with a win over the Bulldogs.
Lakes 11, Crystal Lake Central 10: At Grayslake, the Eagles held off the Tigers in their Grayslake North Sectional quarterfinal game.