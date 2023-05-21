Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, May 20

Prairie Ridge’s Jaylan Tucker and Cole Palese teamed up to win doubles play Saturday at the Class 1A Boys Tennis Lakes Sectional to advance to next weekend’s state meet.
Tucker and Palese defeated Grayslake Central’s Vlad Miziuk and Anthony Shultis 6-0, 6-1 to win the doubles title. They will be joined at state by teammate Jacob Kim, who finished third in singles competition. Crystal Lake Central’s Logan Wasilk finished fourth to also advance.
The top four finishers in singles and doubles competition each move on to the state meet. Central’s Kento Ono and Brandon Oconer took third and Crystal Lake South’s Aaron Koh and Jack Dacy finished fourth.
Class 1A Belvidere North Sectional: At Belvidere, Woodstock’s Marc Cheng advanced to state with a second-place effort in singles competition. Cheng fell to Rockford Lutheran’s Ben Temple 6-4, 6-3 in the sectional title match.
The Woodstock doubles team of Vince Perez and Liam Hanson also took second to secure a spot at state.
Class 2A Cary-Grove Sectional: At Cary, Barrington dominated the team standings with the top two spots in both singles and doubles competition all going to Broncos, who compiled 28 points for the team title.
Cary-Grove’s Bryce Shechtman finished third in singles, while Jacobs’ August Nelson and Soham Kalra took third in doubles play.
Class 2A Harlem Sectional: At Machesney Park, Huntley captured the top spots in both singles and doubles competition to win the team title with 16 points, three points ahead of second-place finisher Hononegah.
Will Geske defeated Auburn’s Sharankumar Kamaraj 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 to claim the top spot in singles. Ben Hein an Jonathon Stec teamed up to take the doubles title 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 from Auburn’s Austin Altangerel and Armaan Farokhi.
Hampshire’s Braden Koffen also advanced to state with a fourth-place effort in singles play.
SOFTBALL
Johnsburg 3, Sandwich 2: At Johnsburg, Brooke Klosowicz hit two solo homers – including the go-ahead blast in the top of the eighth inning – to help the Skyhawks win the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional championship.
Ella Smith also homered for Johnsburg (12-12), which will play Marengo in a Stillman Valley Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Joree Tibbs picked up the win, going all eight innings for the Skyhawks. She allowed two runs on four hits, striking out three and walking two.
BOYS LACROSSE
Prairie Ridge 14, Wauconda 4: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves took down Wauconda in their first game of the Grayslake North Sectional. Prairie Ridge advances to play Hampshire at 5 p.m. Monday in a sectional quarterfinal at Hampshire.
BASEBALL
Cary-Grove 10-9, Lake Forest 1-1: At Cary, the Trojans piled up 19 runs during a nonconference doubleheader sweep.
Dane Schuster went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the opener, Vincent Lutz had two hits and two RBIs, and Brendan Carter drove in a pair. Starter Ethan Dorchies struck out three over five innings and allowed one unearned run on three hits.
C-G jumped on top early in Game 2 with five runs in the first inning. Hayden Dieschbourg knocked in three runs, Keenan Krysh had a pair of RBIs, and Alex Kashmier collected two hits.
Crystal Lake South 18, Lakes 2 (5 inn.): At Lake Villa, the Gators scored five times in the first inning and finished with 18 runs on 18 hits and two walks.
South had 10 players credited with at least one RBI. Dayton Murphy went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Yandel Ramirez and Colin Schock each drove in a pair.
Antioch 4, Huntley 3: At Huntley, Michael Dabe launched a solo home run, but the Red Raiders fell in nonconference action. Joey Garlin and AJ Putty drove in one run apiece.
Burlington Central 10-3, Normal West 2-5: At Illinois State University in Bloomington, the Rockets split a nonconference doubleheader.
Central pounded out 17 hits in Game 1, including a 4-for-4 effort from AJ Payton, who drove in three runs. Brady Gilroy was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, Mitchell Pedrigi had three hits and two runs scored, and Braden Lowitzki drove in a pair.
Starter Matt Kowalik tossed a complete game, allowing two runs (zero earned) on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
The Rockets jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Game 2, but Normal West scored five unanswered to salvage the split. Central’s Mason Rosborough was credited with an RBI in the loss.