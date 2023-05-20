Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, May 19

Huntley’s Grace Helzer recorded a hat trick as the Red Raiders defeated DeKalb 5-0 to capture the Class 3A Huntley Regional championship on Friday in Huntley.
Helzer scored two first-half goals for Huntley and scored her team’s final goal in the second half. Also scoring after halftime for the Raiders (17-3-3) were Alex Szydlowski and Maizie Nickle.
Chloe Pfaff had two assists. Helzer and Karen Reyes-Villanueva each had one. Maddie Lackovic and Asher Vanni combined in the shutout.
Huntley advances to face Lake Zurich in a Harlem Sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Crystal Lake Central 6, Prairie Ridge 0: At Sycamore, Lizzie Gray had a hat trick and an assist for the Tigers in their Class 2A Sycamore Regional championship victory against the Wolves (3-11-1).
Jillian Mueller, Brooklynn Carlson and Gwyn Brickey also scored for the Tigers (15-3). Carlson added two assists.
Central will face Belvidere North in a Burlington Sectional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Burlington Central 5, Cary-Grove 1: At Harvard, Eva Samuelian scored two goals to lead the Rockets (12-6-1) past the Trojans (7-8) and win the Class 2A Harvard Regional final.
Ellie Elders, Haley Lindquist and Ava Elders also scored for Central.
The Rockets will play either Boylan or Dixon in a Burlington Central Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Barrington 5, Hampshire 0: At Barrington, the Whip-Purs (12-6-2) were shut out by the Fillies in the Class 3A Barrington Regional final.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional: At Genoa, Burlington Central’s Nolan Milas won the 100 meters (10.66) and 200 meters (22.56) as the Rockets placed third in the team standings.
Kaneland won with 136 points, followed by Sycamore (106) and Central (73).
The Rockets had three relays take second and advance to the state tournament.
Going in the relays are the 4x100 team of Dylan Isola, Aaron Jenkins, Jimmy Crosby and Milas (43.58); the 4x200 team of Isola, Jack Hamende, Crosby, and Szymon Placzek (1:31.53); and the 4x800 team of Logan Karottu, Jayden Beecroft, Adam Hinkleman and Leighton Dietz (8:22.63).
Nicholas Nuno was second in the shot put (14.65 meters), and Grayson Burton (4.12 meters) and William Metz (3.96 meters) both advanced in the pole vault.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Streamwood co-op 8, Hampshire co-op 6: At Streamwood, the Whips’ season came to an end with a loss to the Sabres in the Huntley Sectional.
BOYS LACROSSE
Jacobs 15, Dundee-Crown 4: At Algonquin, Will Von Eyser had four goals, Derik Kimbrough had three, and Joey Corridon, Rafi Dennison and Nick White each had two for the Eagles in an FVC win.
Andrew Bober and Hayden Peterson had two goals apiece for D-C.
Brandon Wagner had 13 saves for D-C, and Tucker Wall made seven stops for Jacobs.
SOFTBALL
Libertyville 6, Cary-Grove 2: At the Parkway Sports Dome in Rosemont, Maddie Crick and Addison DeSomer both had RBIs for the Trojans (12-19) in a nonconference loss to the Wildcats.
Allison Garski added a double.
Batavia 9, Crystal Lake South 8 (9 inn.): At Batavia, Dana Skorich was 4 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Gators (12-16) in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.
Amelia Cervantes had a triple and three RBIs, Riley Travis was 3 for 4 with four runs scored, and Molly Cook and Hazel Hook had two hits apiece. Kennedy Grippo added a triple and an RBI.
Marist 14, Huntley 2 (5 inn.): At Huntley, the RedHawks pounded out 15 hits to beat the Raiders (24-7) in nonconference action.
Clara Hudgens was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Huntley, and Katie Mitchell and Christina Smith both had a hit and a run scored.
Grayslake North 13, Harvard 2: At Grayslake, Jillian Cooke had a double and two RBIs for the Hornets (10-12) in their nonconference loss to the Knights.
Palatine 13, Crystal Lake Central 3 (5 inn.): At Palatine, Makayla Malone allowed only one earned run in four innings of relief for the Tigers in a nonconference loss to the Pirates.
Sophia Nieckula had two runs and two hits for Central, and Kate Show and Olivia Shaw both doubled. Giada Motto and Gianna Carone had RBIs.
BASEBALL
Jacobs 9, Geneva 7: At Algonquin, Owen Ziaja blasted a walk-off grand slam as the Golden Eagles (15-18) defeated the Vikings in their nonconference game. Jacobs trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Ziaja was 2 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs, Paulie Rudolph had a solo homer and two runs scored, and Nathan Gerritsen was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Brandon Helbig started and allowed five runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings, striking out six and walking none. Spencer Drummond allowed two unearned runs in the last two innings with two strikeouts.
Cary-Grove 6, Lake Zurich 5: At Lake Zurich, Nate Crick was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, and Brendan Carter hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Trojans (22-9) in their nonconference win over the Bears.
Matthew Dillow earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked none. Keenan Krysh struck out three in the seventh to pick up the save.
Huntley 2, Schaumburg 0: At Schaumburg, AJ Putty had an RBI hit in the top of the fourth inning to lead the Raiders (26-6) past the Saxons in their nonconference game.
Vinny Costantino picked up the win, throwing four scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, walked four and struck out four. Putty earned the save with two scoreless innings.