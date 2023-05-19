Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, May 18

Richmond-Burton’s remarkable baseball season will continue for at least two more days.
The No. 5-seeded Rockets got a two-out RBI double from Aiden Wicinski in the top of the seventh inning and made that run stand for a 7-6 win against No. 3 Aurora Central Catholic in their Class 2A Johnsburg Regional semifinal on Thursday.
R-B (15-12) has won nine of its last 11 games and will meet top-seeded Marengo (21-7) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. championship game at Hiller Park.
R-B was Class 2A state runner-up to Joliet Catholic and started the season 1-8 with most of that lineup having graduated.
The Rockets beat Marengo 11-5 on April 13 and are 14-3 since that game.
Pearl City 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At the Class 1A Alden-Hebron Regional, the Giants’ Justin Gritmacker locked into a pitchers’ duel with the Wolves’ Nathan Brinkmeier as they combined for 29 strikeouts.
The Wolves managed two runs against A-H (14-13), one coming on Brinkmeier’s solo homer.
Gritmacker struck out 15 batters in six innings, leaving only three other outs for his defense. He allowed seven hits.
Parker Elswick and Ben Vole each had a single off of Brinkmeier for A-H’s only hits.
Huntley 8, Streamwood 3: At Streamwood, Ryan Bakes and AJ Putty homered as the Red Raiders (25-6) defeated the Sabres.
Bakes and Putty both drove in two runs. Griffin Goldstein was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Haiden Janke was 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles.
Colby Aschenbach threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run while striking out two. Jeremy Jaehnig threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Cary-Grove 4, Woodstock North 3: At Cary, Charlie Taczy singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Trojans (21-9) defeated the Thunder 16-10) in their nonconference game.
C-G scored one run in each of the last four innings to come back for the win. Vinnie Lutz was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Dane Schuster and Lutz singled with one out in the seventh. Nate Crick was hit by a pitch and Taczy then delivered the game-winner.
Keenan Krysh struck out two and threw two scoreless innings for the victory.
Trevor Mark was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Thunder.
Stevenson 16, Prairie Ridge 6: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (13-19) lost to the Patriots in their nonconference game.
Mason McKim was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Prairie Ridge.
St. Francis 7, Hampshire 1: At Wheaton, Evan Spenk doubled and drove the only run for the Whip-Purs (16-16) in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.
St. Charles North 12, Jacobs 9: At St. Charles, the Golden Eagles (14-18) rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh in their loss to the North Stars.
Nathan Jonas doubled in the seventh to drive in three runs. JP Merlak was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Owen Ziaja had a double and two RBIs. Paulie Rudolph was 2 for 3 and scored twice and Christian Graves was 2 for 4.
Crystal Lake South 16, Belvidere North 0 (5 inn.): At Belvidere, the Gators (23-6) cruised to their 11th win in the last 12 games, beating the Blue Thunder in a nonconference game.
Cole Tilley was 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Edgar Camacho and Ryan Skwarek were 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Skwarek had a double and triple and threw four scoreless innings, striking out eight.
James Carlson homered for the Gators.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 3A Batavia Sectional: Dundee-Crown’s Henry Kennedy was 4 for 4 in state qualifying as he made it in two individual sprint races and with two relays.
Cary-Grove’s Reece Ihenacho qualified in the shot put and discus.
Kennedy won the 100 meters in 10.76 and was third in the 200 in 22.22, which was under the qualifying standard.
Carson Shonukan, Terrion Spencer, Kali Freeman and Kennedy won the 4x100 in 42.03, almost a second faster than their winning time in the Fox Valley Conference Meet on Friday.
Freeman, Spencer, Christian Roder and Kennedy were third in the 4x200 and qualified in 1:28.86, which was well under the state standard.
Ihenacho launched a discus throw of 55.85 meters (183-2 3/4) to win that event and threw 16.46 (54-0) for second in shot put, both of which were personal-best performances.
SOFTBALL
Cary-Grove 12, Stevenson 5: At Cary, Addison DeSomer was 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Trojans (12-18) defeated the Patriots.
Allison Garski was 2 for 2 with a three-run homer in the fourth and drove in four runs. Maddie Crick doubled and knocked in two, Becca Weaver was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Grace Kaiser had two RBIs.
Sycamore 6, Dundee-Crown 3 (10 inn.): At Sycamore, Kaitlyn Williams ripped a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th as the Spartans got a walk-off win against the Chargers (17-13).
Addison Pino was 3 for 5 with an RBI for D-C. Kendall Brents and Casi Attapit each had an RBI.
BOYS LACROSSE
Libertyville 20, Dundee-Crown 0: At Libertyville, the No. 5-seeded Wildcats ended the No. 12 Chargers’ season with a shutout victory in their Warren Sectional game.
Grant 12, Crystal Lake South 6: At Fox Lake, the No. 8 Bulldogs defeated the No. 9 Gators in their Grayslake North Sectional game.
Grant faces No. 1 Huntley at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Rosary 17, McHenry 6: At Aurora, the No. 8 Royals beat the No. 9 Warriors in their Huntley Sectional game.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 7, Black Hawk 1: At Madison, Wis., the Scots (43-10) got a three-run homer from Mason Schwalbach and a solo shot from Josh Notriano as they won their NJCAA Division II Region IV Tournament opener.
Joey Wizceb pitched well as starter for the Scots and Nico Acevedo finished with a three-inning save.
The Scots face Madison Area Technical College at noon Friday in the four-team, double-elimination tournament.