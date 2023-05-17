Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, May 16

Crystal Lake Central got two goals from Olivia Anderson to defeat Crystal Lake South 4-1 in their Class 2A Sycamore Girls Soccer Regional opener on Tuesday.
The top-seeded Tigers also had goals from Peyton McMahon and Carter Thompson. McMahon, Maddie Gray and Jillian Mueller had assists.
The Tigers meet the winner between No. 7 Prairie Ridge and No. 4 Sycamore in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. title game. Those teams play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Burlington Central 3, Woodstock 0: At the Class 2A Woodstock Regional, the No. 2-seeded Rockets shut out the No. 6 Blue Streaks in their postseason opener.
Central moves on to meet Cary-Grove at 5 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
Cary-Grove 6, Woodstock North 0: At the Class 2A Woodstock Regional, the No. 3-seeded Trojans beat the No. 6 Thunder in their regional opener.
C-G meets Burlington Central at 5 p.m. Friday in the regional title game.
Huntley 8, Rockford East 0: At the Class 3A Huntley Regional, the No. 3-seeded Red Raiders (16-3-3) got three goals in the first 5 minutes from Grace Helzer as they rolled past the No. 14 E-Rabs.
Alex Szydlowski, Maizie Nickle, Karen Reyes-Villanueva, Jaci Laramie and Ava Trudeau also had goals for Huntley.
Szydlowski had two assists, while Gabby Rivera, Morgan McCaughn, Chloe Pfaff and Ali Hornberg each had an assist.
The Raiders play the winner of No. 6 Hononegah and No. 11 DeKalb in Friday’s 5 p.m. championship.
Hampshire 1, Round Lake 0: At Barrington Regional, the Whip-Purs held off the Panthers to move to the regional championship at 6 p.m. Friday against top-seeded Barrington.
Guilford 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At the Class 3A Guilford Regional in Rockford, the host VIkings defeated the Chargers in their regional opener.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 4, Fremd 3: At Palatine, Aubrina Adamik was 2 for 4 with three RBIs as the Red Raiders (24-6) defeated the Vikings in a nonconference game.
Juliana Maude allowed four hits and three runs, striking out seven in a complete-game victory.
Sadie Svendsen drove in a run for Huntley, Meg Ryan was 3 for 4. Huntley scored three in the top of the fifth and held the Vikings the rest of the way.
Marengo 9, Genoa-Kingston 0: At the Class 2A Oregon Regional, the top-seeded Indians (28-3) rolled past the Cogs for a first-round regional win behind 15 strikeouts from Lilly Kunzer.
Kunzer also was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Alyssa Pollnow was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Josza Christiansen and Gabby Gieseke were both 3 for 4 with an RBI and Gabby Christopher doubled and knocked in two. Marissa Young was 2 for 3 with two runs.
Marengo meets the winner of the second semifinal, between No. 4 Winnebago and No. 6 Oregon, in Saturday’s 10 a.m. championship.
Richmond-Burton 7, Marian Central 0: At the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional, the Rockets (17-8) defeated the Hurricanes in their semifinal game.
R-B meets the winner between the semifinal with No. 4 Regina Dominican and No. 5 Somonauk in Friday’s 4 p.m. championship.
McHenry 13, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Cooper Ten Bruin was 2 for 2 and knocked in five runs as the Warriors (21-7, 14-4) defeated the Gators (11-15, 6-12) in their Fox Valley Conference game.
Chandler Keppy was 4 for 4 with an RBI and threw four scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Madison Harvey was 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI. Abby Geis was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
South’s Riley Travis was 2 for 2.
Lincoln-Way Central 17, Jacobs 1: At New Lenox, Taylor Lynch singled and scored the lone run for the Golden Eagles (11-23).
BASEBALL
McHenry 9, Boylan 2: At McHenry, Lleyton Grubich was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs as the Warriors (19-13) defeated the Titans in a nonconference game.
Cooper Cohn was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Brandon Shannon threw six innings and struck out four, allowing two earned runs.
Hampshire 19, Woodstock 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (17-15) jumped on the Blue Streaks (6-20) in their nonconference game.
Austin Leonard drove in three runs, Colin Miller and Casey Kaszniak each had two RBIs. Miller threw three scoreless innings and fanned five batters.
Buffalo Grove 11, Jacobs 2: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (14-17) fell to the Bison in their nonconference game.
Nathan Jonas and Nathan Gerritsen each had an RBI for Jacobs.
Nazareth 7, Central 1: At Burlington, Elliot Alecia hit a solo homer as the Rockets (14-13) fell to the defending Class 3A state champion Roadrunners in nonconference action.
Grayslake North 4, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, the Trojans (20-9) had five hits in their nonconference loss to the Knights.
Crystal Lake South 10, Carmel 0 (5 inn.): At Schaumburg, the Gators (21-6) won for the 10th time in their last 11 games with a nonconference win over the Corsairs at Wintrust Field.
Ryan Skwarek was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Dayton Murphy was 2 for 3 with four runs and an RBI. Cole Tilley was 2 for 3 with an RBI and threw five scoreless innings with three hits and three strikeouts.
Prospect 7, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Jaden Obaldo was 3 for 4 with an RBI as the Tigers (9-17) lost to the Knights in nonconference action.
Connor Gibour was 2 for 4 with an RBI, James Dreher was 3 for 4 and Carter Kelley was 2 for 3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central 12, Prospect 8: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (19-1) finished their regular season with a win over the Knights.
Fiona Lemke scored four goals, while Addison Bechler, Colleen Dunlea and Anna Starr each had two.
BOYS TENNIS
Marian Central 3, Belvidere 2: At Woodstock, Terry Blades (No. 1 singles), Robert Eschenbacher and Cameron Tiemann (No. 1 doubles) and Michael Jablonski and Ethan Tom (No. 2 doubles) had wins as the Hurricanes edged past the Bucs.