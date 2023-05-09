Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, May 8

Crystal Lake Central co-op defeated Stevenson 6-3 Monday to improve to 16-1 for the season.
Fiona Lemke scored three goals for the Tigers, Anna Starr had two and Colleen Dunlea added one.
Huntley 12, Gurnee Warren 5: At Huntley, the Red Raiders defeated the Blue Devils.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harvard 3 Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, Melanie Salas, Jackie Silva and Estefany Castro scored goals for the Hornets in their nonconference win over the Crusaders.
Goalkeeper Bella Vaca made three saves in the first half for Harvard, and Jarithsie Mercado made five saves in the second half.
McHenry 3, Woodstock 0: Emme Gasmann had a goal and two assists as the Warriors defeated the Blue Streaks in a nonconference game.
Sarah Duginske and Jasmine Ortiz also scored for McHenry (8-5-2).
Goalkeeper Makenna Harvey made two saves for the Warriors.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 8-8, Olive Harvey 1-3: At Chicago, the Scots finished their regular season Sunday with a sweep for another 40-win season.
MCC (40-9) has won 40 games every season since 2015 with the exception of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
Nico Acevedo got the pitching win in the first game, with Mason Schwalbach going 2 for 3 with a double and a home run, his 14th of the season. Josh Notriano homered and drove in three runs.
In the second game, MCC’s Gavin Micklinghoff got the win. Schwalbach was 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs. Blake Stempowski was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple, and Jaden Hackbarth was 2 for 4 with two doubles.
The Scots host Moraine Valley at 3 p.m. Friday in an NJCAA Division II Sectional II playoff game.