Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, April 26

Jake Herman hit a grand slam, AJ Payton drove in five runs and the Burlington Central baseball team scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to beat Jacobs at home 12-6 in Monday’s Fox Valley Conference matchup.
Herman ended the game with four RBIs for Central (10-8, 6-4 FVC), Brady Gilroy drove in two runs, and Michael Person brought in one. Chase Powrozek started for the Rockets and struck out seven batters in 4⅔ innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits.
Christian Graves hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Golden Eagles (10-10, 5-6 FVC) while Paulie Rudolph also drove in two. Jake Simpson finished with a RBI.
Crystal Lake South 2, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Yandel Ramirez scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on an error to secure a crosstown rivalry win.
Jayden Gumprecht gave the Gators (13-5, 7-2 FVC) a 1-0 lead in the fifth when he scored on an error. Ryan Skwarek started for South and struck out seven in a complete game, allowing one earned run on one hit.
Connor Gibour tied the game 1-1 for the Tigers (8-10, 4-7 FVC) in the top of the sixth when he singled to right field.
McHenry 10, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Warriors finished with 13 hits to support a strong outing from starter Lleyton Grubich and earn a FVC win.
Grubich struck out 13 batters in 6⅓ innings, not allowing an earned run on one hit. Owen Micklinghoff led the way for McHenry (13-8, 6-3 FVC) with two RBIs while Cooper Cohn, Payton Sensabaugh, Kyle Maness, Jack Stecker, Sam Martorano and Ryan Nagel each finished with an RBI.
Hayden DeMarsch and Zach Randl each recorded a hit for D-C (3-14, 2-9 FVC).
Prairie Ridge 4, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, the Wolves scored a pair of runs in the third and sixth to secure a FVC win.
Tyler Vassey and Mason McKim each drove in a run for PR (8-15, 3-8 FVC). Karson Stiefer threw a complete game for the Wolves and struck out six batters, allowing one earned run on five hits.
Evan Spenk drove in a run for the Whip-Purs (12-7, 6-5 FVC) and Jack Schane started, striking out five batters in six innings with one earned run on five hits.
Hinckley-Big Rock 11, Alden-Hebron 5: At Hinckley, the Giants couldn’t overcome a 4-2 deficit after the first inning in their matchup.
Ben Vole, Jake Nielsen, Jared Cunningham, Nik Rapa and Hoyt Miles each drove in a run for AH (8-8)
SOFTBALL
Burlington Central 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, the Rockets scored three runs in the top of the seventh to secure their comeback.
With the game tied 2-2 in the seventh, Anna Sanders scored from third base on a passed ball. Kayla Covey made it a 5-2 lead for Central (4-13, 2-8 FVC) when she drove in two runs on a single to center field.
Addisyn Petersen threw a complete game for the Rockets and allowed two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
The Wolves (8-7, 4-5) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth when Rory Bounds scored on a wild pitch and then Kendra Carroll drove in a run on a groundout. Reese Mosolino threw a complete game, letting two earned runs score on eight hits. She struck out four.
Cary-Grove 11, Crystal Lake South 4: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the fourth by scoring three runs and then added two more in the fifth to take control of their FVC matchup.
Allison Garski led the way for C-G (5-11, 4-5) with three RBIs, including a home run, while Kaley Koltz and Rebecca Weaver each drove in two runs. Aubrey Lonergan and Addison DeSomer each brought in a run.
Trojans starter Emily Green struck out seven in a complete game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits.
Molly Cook drove in three runs for the Gators (8-9, 4-6) and Amelia Cervantes finished with an RBI.
Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles scored four runs in the first two innings and held off a late comeback to earn an FVC win.
CiCi Di Silvio, Taylor Stennett and Arya Patel each drove in two runs for Jacobs (9-10, 6-3) while Anna Cook hit a home run. Yatzi Rocha threw a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits.
The Tigers (9-7, 5-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh when Cassidy Murphy hit a three-run home run. Gianna Carone threw a complete game and allowed four earned runs on seven hits.
Huntley 7, McHenry 2: At McHenry, the Red Raiders scored four runs in the first inning to set the tone of their FVC win.
Clara Hudgens, Meghan Ryan, Sadie Svendsen, Ava McFadden and Aubrina Adamik each drove in a run for Huntley (12-6, 9-1).
Huntley starter Makayla Rasumussen threw three innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits while Juliana Maude came in for four innings of relief and struck out five batters and didn’t allow a run on one hit.
Jadyn Polerecky and Abby Geis each drove in a run for McHenry (10-5, 7-3).
Johnsburg 13, Zion-Benton 5: At Zion, Brooke Klosowicz drove in six runs and hit two home runs while the Skyhawks scored 10 runs in the second inning to lead the way to a nonconference win.
Joree Tibbs and Evelyn Mercurio each drove in a run for Johnsburg (5-6) and Mercurio threw a complete game, allowing four earned runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts.
GIRLS SOCCER
Richmond-Burton 8, Belvidere 0: At Richmond, Reese Frericks and Layne Frericks each scored two goals to lead the Rockets on senior night.
Bri Maldonado, Margaret Slove, Lexie Anderson and Madison Havlicek each scored a goal for R-B (11-4).
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, Wauconda 1: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (13-3) picked up a nonconference win by sweeping doubles and getting singles wins from No. 1 Logan Wasilk and No. 3 Eli Erwin.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 9, St. Charles 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers stayed undefeated with a commanding nonconference win.
Anna Starr scored five runs for Central (12-0), Fiona Lemke scored two and Addie Bechler and Maddi Lieflander each scored one.
Huntley 20, McHenry 6: At McHenry, the Red Raiders (5-7, 3-1 FVC) put on an offensive clinic to pick up an FVC win over the Warriors (1-10, 1-3 FVC).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Guilford 2, Huntley 1: At Guilford, the Red Raiders’ comeback fell short, losing 25-16, 21-25, 26-24.
JUCO BASEBALL
McHenry County College 6, Madison 1: At Crystal Lake, the Scots scored three runs each in the third and the seventh to secure a win.