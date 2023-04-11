Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, April 10

Huntley’s softball team ran wild with 10 stolen bases to top Burlington Central 10-0 and secure its 46th straight Fox Valley Conference victory Monday in Burlington.
Clara Hudgens and Alyssa Bonner each swiped three bases for the Red Raiders (6-3, 3-0 FVC). Bonner scored four runs, Katie Mitchell was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Madi Smith and Isabella Boskey had two hits and an RBI apiece. Sadie Svendsen added two hits.
Juliana Maude tossed seven shutout innings with 11 strikeouts. She allowed three hits and no walks.
Crystal Lake South 5, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, the Gators (3-5, 1-3) scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and held the Chargers scoreless in the bottom half to pick up their first FVC win.
Kennedy Grippo was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Riley Travis scored two runs, and Amelia Cervantes went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Grippo earned the win, giving up two unearned runs on four hits in seven innings with five strikeouts.
For D-C (4-4, 2-1), McKayla Anderson allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in seven innings with 16 strikeouts and two walks. She also was 3 for 4 with a double.
Prairie Ridge 8, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Wolves (2-2, 1-1) scored two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull away from the Golden Eagles (2-8, 1-2) and earn their first FVC win.
Parker Frey was 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge, Adysen Kiddy was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Mary Myers had two RBIs. Reese Mosolino fired nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings with four hits and two walks allowed.
Clare Piazza and Arya Patel each had two hits for Jacobs.
McHenry 6, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, the Warriors (3-1, 2-0) scored three runs in the sixth to come back and beat the Trojans (2-6, 1-3) in their FVC game. C-G led 5-3 after five innings.
Emma Stolzman had a two-run double in the sixth to score Channing Keppy and Jadyn Polerecky to give McHenry the lead. Madison Harvey added a two-run homer in the win. Polerecky was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Keppy earned the win, giving up five runs on eight hits in seven innings. She struck out four and walked one.
For C-G, Allison Garski was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, Aubrey Lonergan was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, and Maddie Crick was 3 for 4 with an RBI. Becca Weaver added two runs and drove in one.
Addison Green took the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings.
Crystal Lake Central 16, Hampshire 10: At Hampshire, the Tigers (3-3, 2-1) racked up 17 hits to beat the Whip-Purs (4-3, 1-2) in their FVC game. Avery Bechler, Makayla Malone and Katie Svigelj homered in the victory.
Svigelj was 3 for 4 with with four RBIs and three runs scored, Bechler was 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Malone had a double and four RBIs while striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.
Gianna Carone was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Central, Taylor Roggenbuck had two hits and two runs, and Madeline Berenson had two hits, four runs and drove in a run.
Bria Riebel, Abby Lentz, Elyse Garcia and Kayla Valdez had homers for Hampshire. Riebel, Lentz and Garcia all drove in two runs.
Marengo 13, Sterling 5: At Sterling, Mia Lulinski went 3 for 5 with two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Indians (8-1) in a nonconference win against the Golden Warriors.
Emily White went 2 for 4 with a solo homer, Maddy Christopher was 3 for 5 with two steals, two runs and an RBI, and Kylee Jensen was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
Lilly Kunzer got the win, giving up four runs on five hits in five innings with six strikeouts.
Richmond-Burton 10, Grayslake North 3: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz picked up three hits and two RBIs for the Rockets (6-1) in a nonconference win over the Knights.
Sydney Hird, Melissa Roedel and Adriana Portera each had two hits in the victory. Lyndsay Regnier (two runs), Taylor Davison, Mia Spohr, Emerson Herrick, Rebecca Lanz, Hird and Portera each drove in a run. Lanz had a double.
Madison Kunzer earned the win, giving up three runs on nine hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts and a walk.
Pecatonica 19, Alden-Hebron 4 (4 inn.): At Pecatonica, Jessica Webber had a triple and two RBIs for the Giants (1-3) in their nonconference loss to the Indians.
Olivia Klein tossed 2 1/3 innings with four strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Alden-Hebron 15, Pecatonica co-op 0 (4 inn): At Pecatonica, Justin Gritmacker threw a four-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the Giants’ nonconference win. Gritmacker also went 3 for 3 at the plate with three runs scored and an RBI.
Jared Cunningham went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for A-H (5-5), Jake Nielsen added two runs and two RBIs, and Jesse Armbrust was 2 for 2 and two RBIs.
Cary-Grove 3, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, Ethan Dorchies fired a complete game to lead the Trojans (10-2, 3-1) to an FVC win against the Gators, who suffered their first loss. Dorchies gave up a run on four hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
Dan Stauder drove in two runs for C-G, Dane Schuster was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, and Vinnie Lutz was 2 for 4 with a double.
Dayton Murphy had a double and an RBI for South (7-1, 1-1). James Allie took the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two.
Woodstock North 6, Harvard 1: At Harvard, Cade Blaksley went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for the Thunder (6-2, 4-0) in their Kishwaukee River Conference win against the Hornets.
Morgan Klinker, Tyler Fink and Rylen Given all had two hits for North. Klinker and Fink both drove in a run, and Given scored twice.
Blake Hermann struck out seven in seven innings, allowing a run on three hits and a walk.
Aaron Saucedo drove in a run for Harvard (0-9, 0-4) and Ricky Bennett had a double. Johnathan Brummett took the loss, allowing six runs (one earned) on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings with five strikeouts.
Johnsburg 3, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, the Skyhawks (1-6, 1-3) rallied with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to beat the Blue Streaks (4-4, 3-1) for their first win of the season.
Ryan Larson had a two-out single in the seventh to score Evan Pohl for the go-ahead run. Jacob LaMotta was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Ian Boal picked up the win, allowing two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts. Kaeden Frost had a strikeout in the seventh for the save.
For Woodstock, Hayden Haak was 3 for 4 with a double. Sam Chapman started and allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out nine.
Prairie Ridge 15, Burlington Central 6: At Crystal Lake, Joe Stanish and Trace Vrbancic had four RBIs apiece for the Wolves (4-7, 2-2) in an FVC win against the Rockets (4-6, 1-2). It was the 496th career victory for Prairie Ridge coach Glen Pecoraro.
Stanish was 2 for 4 with two runs and two steals, and Vrbancic had a triple and two runs scored.
Karson Stiefer was 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for Prairie Ridge. Teddy Burseth threw three scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits and striking out three.
For Central, Chase Powrozek was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Michael Person had a solo home run and two runs scored.
Hampshire 14, Dundee-Crown 3 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Whips (6-3, 2-1) broke through with 10 runs in the third inning in an FVC win over the Chargers (1-8, 0-4). Dominick Kooistra went 3 for 3 with a homer, five RBIs and two runs scored.
Evan Spenk went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Hampshire, Austin Leonard was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Kyle Johnson was 2 for 4 and drove in four runs. Dominic Borecky added two hits and scored twice.
Nate Benton was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs for D-C.
Huntley 13, McHenry 6: At McHenry, the Warriors led 3-0 after two innings but could not hold on in an FVC loss to the Raiders (8-1, 1-1).
Ryan Bakes (three RBIs, three runs) and AJ Putty (two runs, RBI) each had homers in the win for Huntley. Joey Garlin was 4 for 5 with four RBIs. Andrew Ressler started for Huntley and allowed three runs on five hits in four innings with six strikeouts.
Sam Martorano drove in three runs for McHenry (8-4, 3-1), and Ryan Nagel and Justin Karcz both added two hits and two runs scored. Jack Stecker had two hits and two RBIs.
Marengo 14, Richmond-Burton 2 (5 inn.): At Richmond, the Indians (8-3, 4-0) beat the Rockets (1-7, 0-4) in KRC play. David Lopez was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Andrew Johnson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Aaron Schroeder was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Caden Vogt (2 for 3, RBI) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings with 11 strikeouts. Quinn Lechner and Cody Stallings both scored three runs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Crystal Lake Central co-op 12, Geneva 1: At Crystal Lake, Anna Starr, Addie Bechler, and Maddi Lieflander all had three goals for the Tigers in their nonconference win against the Vikings.
Fiona Lemke, Colleen Dunlea and Monica Rueff also scored.
GIRLS SOCCER
Crystal Lake South 6, Marian Central 2: At Woodstock, Claudia Kaczmarczyk scored four goals and added an assist for the Gators in a nonconference win against the Hurricanes.
Autumn Samples had two goals and an assist, Sydney Kroening had two assists, and Maddie Zilm had an assist and six saves in goal.
For Marian, Adriana Wrzos and Kailie Rosato scored.
Dundee-Crown 2, East Aurora 2: At the Plainfield North Tournament, Rylie Mensik scored two second-half goals to lead the Chargers. Lynette Morales and Giselle Farias had assists for D-C (1-5-1).
Leslie Zaleta made four saves.
Woodstock North 7, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, the Thunder tallied five second-half goals to pick up a KRC win against the Indians.