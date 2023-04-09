Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, April 8

Jacobs was down to its last out against Crystal Lake Central in their Fox Valley Conference baseball game when Brandon Koth’s single scored Gage Martin to force extra innings.
The Golden Eagles made the most of that reprieve when Anthony Edge ripped a two-run, walk-off homer an inning late for a 3-1, eight-inning Fox Valley Conference victory.
Jacobs (6-3, 1-0 FVC) got outstanding pitching from starter Christian Graves (six innings, nine strikeouts, one earned run) and Gavin Feck, who threw two innings of relief and whiffed five batters for the win.
Owen Ziaja reached on a hit by pitch and Kaeden Wagenaar pinch ran in the bottom of the eighth before Edge hit the game-winner.
Tommy Korn threw six scoreless innings for Central (4-4, 0-1) and struck out four.
McHenry 7, Huntley 3: At McHenry, Lleyton Grubich struck out seven over five innings and Ryan Nagel finished with two scoreless innings as the Warriors (8-3-1, 3-0) defeated the Red Raiders (7-1, 0-1) in their FVC game.
Nagel was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and Payton Sensabaugh was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.
Joey Garlin and AJ Putty both went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Raiders.
Prairie Ridge 2, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Karson Stiefer struck out nine, allowed five hits and one earned run as the Wolves (3-7, 1-2) defeated the Rockets (4-5, 1-1) in their FVC game.
The win was No. 499 in Prairie Ridge coach Glen Pecoraro’s career.
Stiefer walked only one hitter and threw a complete game. Tyler Vasey was 2 for 3 with two stolen bases and two runs for the Wolves.
Central’s Chase Powrozek threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight.
Hampshire 10, Dundee-Crown 2: At Hampshire, Dom Borecky was 2 for 5 with three RBIs as the Whip-Purs (5-3, 1-1) beat the Chargers (1-7, 0-3) in FVC action.
Kyle Johnson was 4 for 4 and scored three runs for Hampshire. Anthony Karbowski and Austin Leonard each had two hits and an RBI.
Austin Ernst struck out six in 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs.
Woodstock 5, Harvard 4: At Harvard, Sam Chapman and Dan Elswick each had two hits and an RBI to lead the Blue Streaks (4-3, 3-0) past the Hornets (0-8, 0-3) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.
Everett Flannery also had an RBI. Bowen Lopez, Devin Haggerty and Trevor Cote combined for 15 strikeouts in the victory. Cote nailed down the save with three strikeouts in the seventh.
Marengo 23-13, Crossroads Christian 0-4: At Marengo, the Indians (7-3) had an offensive explosion in their doubleheader sweep.
Aaron Schroeder had a double and knocked in five runs in the opener. Ashten Valenti, Caden Vogt and Andrew Johnson all had three RBIs in that game.
In the second game, Robert Heuser, David Lopez and Cody Stallings each drove in two runs.
SOFTBALL
Huntley 15, Eureka 3: At Marengo, the Red Raiders (5-3) got four RBIs from Isabella Boskey to beat the Hornets.
Lyla Ginczycki had a double and an RBI. Makayla Rasmussen struck out three over four innings.
Beecher 3, Huntley 0: At Marengo, Bobcats freshman Ava Lorenzatti threw a perfect game and struck out 17 in the victory over the Red Raiders.
Juliana Maude allowed one earned run and struck out four in the game.
Marengo 2, Beecher 1: At Marengo, the Indians (7-1) got an RBI each from Kylee Jensen and Mia Lulinski as they defeated the Bobcats.
Gabby Christopher was 1 for 3 with a run scored. Lorenzatti did not pitch in that game for Beecher, but was 2 for 2 as its leadoff hitter.
Lilly Kunzer struck out five and allowed four hits for the win.
Metamora 10, Marengo 8: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher homered and drove in two runs as the Indians lost for the first time this season.
Maddy Christopher was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Gabby Gieseke was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
Marengo 15, Eureka 2: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher homered again and drove in three runs as the Indians beat the Hornets.
Jensen was both 4 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Maddy Christopher was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Marissa Young was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Jozsa Christiansen allowed one earned run in five innings for the win.
Metamora 3, Richmond-Burton 0: At Marengo, Redbirds sophomore Nora Johnson threw a no-hitter to hand the Rockets (5-1) their first loss.
St. Charles North 13-10, Cary-Grove 1-0: At St. Charles, Kaley Koltz was 2 for 3 in the first game as the Trojans (2-5) were swept by the North Stars.
Crystal Lake South 5-19, Grayslake North 16-6: At Grayslake, Dana Skorich was 5 for 5, homered twice and drove in six runs as the Gators (2-5) earned a split with the Knights in a nonconference doubleheader.
Stephanie Lesniewski also homered and knocked in three runs. Kennedy Grippo was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and scored four runs. Skorich threw the last three innings and allowed no earned runs.
Riley Travis was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the opener.
Hampshire 16-26, Elgin 0-3: At Hampshire, Bria Riebel was 8 for 9 on the day with three homers and 11 RBIs as the Whip-Purs (4-2) swept the Maroons.
Riebel was was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs in the opener, then went 5 for 5 with seven RBIs in the second game.
Ally LeBlanc was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and Lily Sippel was 3 for 3 with an RBI.
In the second game, Chloe Van Horn was 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two RBIs and Abby Lentz was 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Antioch 17-15, Jacobs 1-0: At Antioch, the Sequoits swept the Golden Eagles (2-7) in their doubleheader.
Sycamore 8-12, Woodstock North 7-2: At Sycamore, the Thunder (4-6) lost two to the Spartans.
Casey Vermett was 5 for 7 for the day. Makayla Nordahl had two RBIs in the first game, Krista Herrmann was 2 for 4 with a triple and Alyson Schaid was 2 for 3
Caylin Stevens had an RBI in the second game.
Alden-Hebron 15, Marian Central 14: Evelyn Heber was 3 for 5 with three RBIs to lead the Giants (1-1).
Olivia Klein was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Marissa Johnson was 2 for 5 with two RBIs, Rileigh Gaddini, Lizbeth Olmedo and Faith Higgins all were 2 for 3 with an RBI for A-H.
Klein had seven strikeouts in five innings pitched.
GIRLS SOCCER
Schaumburg 7, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Claudia Kaczmarczyk scored both goals for the Gators in their nonconference loss to the Saxons.
Sydney Kroening has an assist for South. Maddie Zilm had five saves in goal for the Gators.
Morton 5, Dundee-Crown 2: At Plainfield, Ariana Hernandez and Charlene Hernandez both scored second-half goals for the Chargers (1-5) in their loss to the Mustangs in the Plainfield North Tournament.
Charlene Hernandez assisted on Ariana Hernandez’s goal. Leslie Zaleta had 10 saves in goal for the Chargers.
BOYS TENNIS
Huntley splits: At Aurora, the Red Raiders beat Oswego East 5-1, then lost to Waubonsie Valley 5-1 in the Waubonsie Valley Quadrangular.
Will Geske (No. 1) and Oscar Bakhronbekov (No. 3) won at singles against East, while Ben Hein and Jon Stec (No. 1), Ishaan Trivedi and Eashan Cherukuri (No. 2) and Colin Stanley and Mark Sobolewski (No. 3) had doubles wins.
Stanley and Sobolewski surivived in three sets for the lone win against Waubonsie Valley.
JUNIOR COLLEGE BASEBALL
McHenry County College 15-14, Prairie State 5-4: At Chicago Heights, the Scots (22-4) swept the Pioneers in their doubleheader.
Aaron Rice won the opener and Buzz Macke got the win in the second game.
In the first game, Payton Seebacher was 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and Mason Schwalbach doubled and drove in three runs.
In the second game, Alex Janke was 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Jost Nortiano was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.