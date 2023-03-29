Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, March 28

Crystal Lake South’s baseball team improved to 2-0 on its spring break trip with a 5-2 victory over Padua Franciscan (Ohio) on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Dayton Murphy and Joey Weldon each had two hits and an RBI for the Gators (4-0). Kyle Kuffel drove in two runs.
James Allie allowed two runs in 4 2/3 innings on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks.
Hampshire 12, Belvidere 0 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Austin Ernst tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the Whip-Purs (2-1) in their nonconference win against the Bucs. Ernst had seven strikeouts and a pair of walks.
Dominick Kooistra (2 RBIs) and Dominic Borecky (RBI) both went 2 for 3 with a double. Nick Randell and Daniel Rodriquez (2 for 3) had two RBIs apiece, and Evan Spenk, Anthony Karbowski and Casey Kaszniak all scored twice.
Jacobs 6, Wauconda 5: At Rent One Park in Marion, the Golden Eagles (4-1) scored five runs in the first inning in a win over the Bulldogs.
Gage Martin went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Anthony Edge (3 for 3) and Caden Guenther (2 for 3) each added an RBI.
Edge picked up the win, giving up three runs in six innings on six hits. He struck out six and walked four.
Marengo 8, Larkin 2: At Marengo, Alten Bergbreiter went 2 for 3 with an RBI, recording his first varsity hit, in a nonconference win for the Indians (2-2).
Caden Vogt had a double and two RBIs. Pat Signore went 3 for 3 with an RBI, and Carter Heimsoth, Quinn Lechner, Andrew Johnson and Cody Stallings each drove in a run.
Alden-Hebron 15, Westminster Christian 5 (6 inn.): At Elgin, Justin Gritmacker was 5 for 5 with three doubles, a triple, four runs and two RBIs in the Giants’ Northeastern Athletic Conference win.
Gritmacker also earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) in four innings on three hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Wyatt Armbrust was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, Ben Vole was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Parker Elswick went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Jesse Armbrust added two RBIs.
Fremd 12, Crystal Lake Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Tommy Korn was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Tigers (3-2) in a nonconference loss to the Vikings.
James Dreher was 2 for 4 with a solo home run, and Jaden Obaldo scored twice and had one RBI.
Cary-Grove 8, Warren 3: At Rent One Park in Marion, Nate Crick was 3 for 4 with a triple, double and an RBI in the Trojans’ nonconference win.
Vincent Lutz finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs for C-G (4-1), and Brendan Carter, Daniel Stauder, Keenan Krysh and Peyton Seaburg each had an RBI.
Sam Cohen allowed a run in five innings on seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
McHenry 19, Guilford 9 (5 inn.): At McHenry, the Warriors scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in a win against the Vikings.
Payton Sensabaugh went 3 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs for McHenry. Owen Micklinghoff was 3 for 4 with two steals, two runs and four RBIs, and Ryan Nagel had a double and drove in three. Lleyton Grubich went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.
Hononegah 13, Johnsburg 3 (5 inn.): At Hononegah, the Skyhawks (0-3) were held to one hit in a nonconference loss to the Indians.
Conant 11-1, Prairie Ridge 2-9: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (1-4) split the nonconference doubleheader against the Cougars.
Joseph Stanish was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in the Game 2 win. Brennen Coyle was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Riley Golden had a double, two runs and an RBI.
Six Wolves pitchers combined in the win. Tyler Vasey earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings.
St. Charles East 8, Burlington Central 5: At Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Brady Gilroy was 3 for 3 with a triple for the Rockets in their loss to the Saints.
AJ Payton had a double, two runs and an RBI for Central. Michael Person drove in a run.
SOFTBALL
Richmond-Burton 6-8, Burlington Central 4-8: At Richmond, the Rockets won the first game of a nonconference doubleheader, and the teams tied after seven innings in Game 2.
Gabby Hird was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored in Game 1 for R-B, Taylor Davison hit her fourth home run of the season, and Rebecca Lanz drove in two runs.
Emily Rafferty was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Central, and Danielle Durckel was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
In the second game, R-B’s Madison Kunzer went 3 for 4 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Davison was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Emerson Herrick and Hailey Holtz each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Anna Sanders had a double and an RBI for Central, Kayla Covey was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Durckel added two RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Huntley 9, Rockford Auburn 0: At the Huntley Invite, Chloe Pfaff had a hat trick for the Red Raiders in a win against the Knights.
Maddie Cummings, Morgan McCaughn, Gabi Farraj, Brooke Maxedon, Alex Szydlowski and Grace Helzer (two assists) also had goals for Huntley (2-1). Asher Vanni and Ashlyn Grabs combined for the shutout in goal.