Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, March 22

Dundee-Crown’s baseball team exploded for eight runs in the top of the first inning and picked up its first win of the season with a 9-5 nonconference victory over Larkin on Wednesday in Elgin.
Leth Pearson finished 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Chargers (1-2). Jake Russell (2 for 2, double), Cam King, Cam Schmeiser and Nate Benton each drove in a run.
Hayden DeMarsh earned the win, giving up three earned runs on six hits in three innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Crystal Lake South 13, Woodstock 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Dayton Murphy, Ryan Skwarek, Cole Tilley, James Carlson and Kyle Kuffel each drove in two runs for the Gators (2-0) in a nonconference win over the Blue Streaks (1-1).
Murphy was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs, and Carlson added two runs and a triple. Skwarek struck out nine in four innings.
Zion-Benton 3, Harvard 1: At Zion, Myles Brincks was 2 for 2 with an RBI in the Hornets’ nonconference loss to the Zee-Bees.
Zion-Benton was held to one hit by Evan Martin and Coen Dacy. Martin started for the Hornets (0-2), allowing two runs on a hit with five strikeouts and five walks.
Woodstock North 15, Lakes 3: At Woodstock, Blake Herrmann earned the win, adding two hits and an RBI for the Thunder (1-0) in a season-opening victory against the Eagles.
McHenry 16, Harlem 0 (3 inn.): At Harlem, the Warriors (2-0) scored six runs in the first inning and eight in the second in a nonconference win over the Huskies.
Cooper Cohn was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs. David Horowicz, Ryan Nagel and Kyle Maness each had two RBIs.
Nolan Rotundo fired five strikeouts in two innings.
North Boone 9, Marian Central 6: At Poplar Grove, the Hurricanes (0-3) scored four runs in the final inning of a nonconference loss to the Vikings.
Braedon Todd had two doubles and two runs for Marian. Preston Sarna went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
Antioch 3, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (0-1) lost to the Sequoits in their season opener. Antioch scored two runs in the top of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie.
Trace Vrbancic started for the Wolves and allowed an unearned run on three hits in three innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Mason McKim was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
Prospect 5, Jacobs 2: At Prospect, the Golden Eagles (1-2) were held to two hits in a nonconference loss to the Knights.
Jake Simpson had a double and an RBI, and Brandon Helbig drove in Jacobs’ other run.
SOFTBALL
Dundee-Crown 13, Harlem 6: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs and Casi Attapit (3 for 4) each drove in three runs for the Chargers (1-1) in a nonconference win over the Huskies.
Jeffs had a double and scored three runs. Kendall Brents (three runs) and McKayla Anderson (two runs) both went 3 for 4, and Brianna Hamblen had two RBIs and two runs scored.
Anderson struck out eight and allowed one earned run in seven innings.
Richmond-Burton 4, Belvidere North 3: At Belvidere, Taylor Davison hit her second and third home runs of the season, driving in three runs and leading the Rockets (2-0) past the Blue Thunder in nonconference play.
Madison Kunzer added a double and drove in R-B’s other run. She also picked up the win, allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings, with eight strikeouts.
Hampshire 19, Harvard 1 (4 inn.): At Harvard, the Whip-Purs (1-1) pounded out 15 hits in a nonconference win against the Hornets (1-1).
Mia Robinson went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs to lead Hampshire. Abby Lentz (three runs) and Emma Esparza (2 for 3, double) each drove in three runs. Elyse Garcia (3 for 4, double) and Carissa Schuman had two RBIs and three runs scored apiece.
Elaina Lindmark picked up the win, giving up a run on three hits in four innings. She struck out six.
Tallulah Eichholz had six strikeouts in two perfect innings for Harvard (1-1). Britta Livdahl hit a home run in the loss.
Cary-Grove 6, Grayslake North 5: At Grayslake, the Trojans (1-1) scored five of their six runs in the first inning and held on to beat the Knights in nonconference action.
Becca Weaver was 2 for 2 with a double and two runs scored for C-G. Aubrey Lonergan, Emily Green, Grace Kaiser and Katelyn O’Malley each had an RBI. Kaley Koltz added two steals and a run.
Addison Green struck out seven batters in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
Grant 9, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Fox Lake, the Tigers (0-2) fell to the Bulldogs in their nonconference game.
Gianna Carone had two of Central’s four hits, and Giada Motto had a double. Makayla Malone allowed two earned runs on eight hits in six innings. She struck out seven and walked one.
Larkin 8, Crystal Lake South 5: At Crystal Lake, the Gators (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Royals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marengo 2, North Boone 0: At Marengo, Addie Johnson scored both goals for the Indians (1-2) in a nonconference win over the Vikings.
Kaneland 1, Hampshire 0: At Maple Park, the Whip-Purs (0-1) lost their season opener against the Knights.
BOYS TENNIS
Crystal Lake Central 6, Lakes 1: At Lake Villa, Logan Wasilk (No. 1 singles) and Eli Irwin (No. 3) both won for the Tigers in a nonconference victory over the Eagles.
Central (1-0) won all four doubles matches in straight sets.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Larkin 0: At Elgin, the Red Raiders defeated the Royals 25-15, 25-17 for their first win of the season.
Huntley (1-1) was led by Matthew Leith, Adrian Martinez and Jayden Bell.
BOYS LACROSSE
Tuesday’s result
Cary-Grove 9, Lake Zurich 8: At Lake Zurich, the Trojans (1-2) picked up their first win of the season, getting a game-winning goal from Ryan Soli with eight seconds remaining.
Ryan Mason had three goals for C-G.