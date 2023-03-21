Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, March 20

Crystal Lake South started the season in dominant fashion Monday, scoring 10 runs in the first two innings of its 12-1 win over Harvard.
Edgar Camacho tied the game in the bottom of the first on a single to center field before Cole Tilley gave South (1-0) a 2-1 lead on a fielder’s choice. Kyle Kuffel, Chris Regillio and Nathaniel Karbowski each drove in two runs while Ryan Skwarek, Joseph McEnery and Colin Schock each drove in one.
James Allie started for the Gators and threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on four walks with four strikeouts.
Harvard’s Keon Wanland drove in the Hornets’ (0-1) lone run in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Woodstock 10, Hampshire 6: At Hampshire, the Blue Streaks scored eight runs in the first inning to start the year with a win.
Braden Barrette tied the game in the bottom of the first when he singled to right field. Bowen Lopez gave Woodstock (1-0) a 2-1 lead on a single to center field before Kaden Perkins and Thomas Sieck drove in runs with bases loaded on a walk and hit by pitch, respectively.
Sam Chapman and Everett Flannery each drove in two runs while Barrette, Lopez, Perkins, Sieck and Trevor Cote each drove in a run. Chapman started the game and threw 2 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs, two earned, on two hits. He struck out four batters.
Hampshire’s Dominick Kooistra drove in two runs while Nicholas Randell and Dominic Borecky each drove in one for the Whips (0-1)
Cary-Grove 7, Fremd 2 (6 innings): At Cary, the Trojans struck early and held on to win their season opener.
Vincent Lutz drove in the first run of the game for C-G (1-1) in the bottom of the first on a double to center field before Nathan Crick scored on a passed ball. Kennan Krysh continued the scoring on the first when he was walked with the bases loaded and Patrick Weaver capped the scoring in the first by scoring on a passed ball.
Peter Conneen started for the Trojans and tossed three innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks, striking out two. Matthew Dillow came in relief, throwing 2 ⅓ innings allowing one run on two hits, two walks with four strikeouts.
Conant 19, Dundee-Crown 2 (five innings): At Carpentersville, the Chargers started the season with a nonconference loss.
Cam King and Leth Pearson each drove in a run for D-C (0-1)
Girls Soccer
Richmond-Burton 3, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, the Rockets picked up their first win of the season in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener.
Reese Frericks, Layne Frericks and Margaret Slove each scored for R-B (1-1, 1-0 KRC) to best the Blue Streaks (0-1, 0-1 KRC).
Johnsburg 9, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Skyhawks scored eight goals in the first half to pick up their first KRC win.
Melaina Huemann scored four goals for Johnsburg (2-0, 1-0 KRC), Liz Smith and Wynne Oeffling each knocked in two while Lauren McQuiston scored a goal to take down Marengo (0-2, 0-1 KRC).
Woodstock North 8, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Thunder scored five goals in the first half to pick up their first KRC win of the season.
Boys Lacrosse
Prairie Ridge 9, South Elgin 8: At South Elgin, the Wolves (1-1) picked up their first win of the season.
Antioch 8, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, the Trojans (0-2) dropped their second straight game.