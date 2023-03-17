Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, March 16

Three Johnsburg freshmen combined for six goals Thursday as the Skyhawks knocked off Round Lake 8-5 in their girls soccer season opener in Round Lake.
Malaina Huemann had three goals and two assists in her first high school game, Liz Smith had two goals and three assists, and Lauren McQuiston had a goal and an assist for the Skyhawks (1-0).
Wynne Oeffling (one assist) and Mackenzie McQuiston also scored for Johnsburg, which put in the first four goals and led 5-2 at halftime. Sophie Person made 15 saves in goal.
Burlington Central 3, Wheaton Academy 1: At Wheaton, the Rockets improved to 1-1 with a win over the Warriors.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Huntley 20, Mundelein 7: At Mundelein, Katie Ferrara scored eight goals to lead the Red Raiders (1-0) to a season-opening victory over the Mustangs.
Leah Holmberg had four goals and eight draw controls.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grant 12, McHenry 3: At McHenry, the Warriors (0-1) lost their season opener against the Bulldogs.
BASEBALL
Barrington 3, Cary-Grove 2 (6 inn.): At Barrington, the Trojans (0-1) lost their season opener on a walk-off double by the Broncos’ Kade Schneider with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ethan Dorchies started and took a no-decision for C-G, allowing two runs on a hit in three innings. Brendan Carter had one of the Trojans’ two hits and scored both of their runs.
Wednesday’s result
Lincoln-Way East 7, Burlington Central 0: At Judson University in Elgin, the Rockets (0-1) were held to two hits in a loss to the Griffins. Brady Gilroy had a hit and a stolen base for Central.
SOFTBALL
Buffalo Grove 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (0-1) were no-hit in their opener by Kate Ryan, who struck out seven and walked none. The Bison committed one error.
Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson gave up two earned runs in four innings, striking out four and walking three.