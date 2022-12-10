Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, December 9

At Crystal Lake, Anthony Demirov led the Crystal Lake South Gators with 18 points during a 48-34 Fox Valley Conference boys basketball victory over Jacobs on Friday.
Cooper LePage had 17 points, and Zachary Peltz added eight.
For the Eagles, Treval Howard tallied 11 points.
Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 17: At McHenry, Zachary Bauer had 18 points to lead the Trojans to an FVC victory.
Kaneland 77, Marengo 40: At Marengo, the hosts fell in nonconference action.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jacobs 44, Crystal Lake South 30: At Crystal Lake, Arianna Corrado had 17 points to lead the Eagles to an FVC victory.
Anelise Rodriguez had 11, and Zara Lewis and Camryn Cook combined to score 12.
Prairie Ridge 36, Burlington Central 30: At Burlington, Addison Meyer had 10 points during an FVC victory.
Abigail Kay scored nine points, and Grace Koeppen added eight.
Cary-Grove 31, McHenry 20: At McHenry, Ellie Mjaones had 12 points to lead the Trojans to a Fox Valley Conference victory.
Anika Nordin had eight points, and Maliana Kurth added four.
Rockford Lutheran 47, Marengo 26: At Rockford, Marengo fell in nonconference action.
Bella Frohling led the Marengo offense with seven points.
BOYS WRESTLING
Richmond-Burton 60, Woodstock North 18: At Richmond, the Rockets battled to a win during Kishwaukee River Conference action.
Kyan Gunderson, Kristian Gersch, Clayton Madula, Emmett Nelson, Dance Sorensen, Brody Rudkin, Isaac Jones, Dominick Dickens, Chilugen Ganbold and Alex Reyna all picked up wins.
Hampshire 45, Kaneland 25: At Kaneland, the Whip-Purs won in nonconference action.