Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 3

Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Delaney Medlyn fired an 8-over-par 79 at the Class 2A Huntley Girls Golf Sectional on Monday at Pinecrest Golf Club, tying for eighth overall and qualifying for her first state tournament.
Medlyn, a sophomore at Cary-Grove, was one of 11 golfers to shoot in the 70s at the loaded 12-team sectional.
St. Charles East’s Emily Charles earned medalist honors with a 72, followed by Guilford’s Kayla Sayyalinh and Stevenson’s Allyson Duan with 74s.
Stevenson won the sectional title with a 305, followed by Barrington (325) and Gurnee Warren (346). All three teams advance to the 2A state tournament, beginning Friday at Hickory Point in Decatur.
Medlyn was the only Northwest Herald area golfer to advance.
“It means a lot,” Medlyn said. “If I’m being completely honest, I didn’t think I was going to make it. Today, I just wanted to go out and play a good round of golf. If it was going to be my last round, I had to make the most of it and have fun.
“I had a great group and I was with a bunch of people I’ve golfed with forever. It means a ton to me and my family.”
Medlyn, who had 12 pars on her way to a career-best round at Pinecrest, said just about everything was working for her.
“All of my putts were draining and all of my shots were going exactly where I needed them to go,” she said. “My driver was insane today.”
Other top-30 local finishes included Huntley junior Aubrey Dingbaum (85, 22nd), Prairie Ridge sophomore Jenna Albanese (85, 22nd) and Hampshire senior Lily Farnam (87, 28th).
McHenry’s Aubree Lundin (90) was 35th, Madison Donovan (94) was 44th and Kilynn Axelson (111) was 96th.
Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Ella Smith (95) was 48th and Rylee Rud (98) was 61st.
Huntley’s Maddie Sloan (95) was 48th, Kylie Szymczak (100) was 74th and Abby Panier (106) was 90th.
Hampshire’s Kaylee Seo (98) was 61st.
Dundee-Crown’s Magen Laas (99) was 66th and Sophie Morawski (106) was 90th.
Prairie Ridge’s Brooke Benjamin (102) was 79th and Prairie Ridge’s Abby Kay (103) was 81st.
Burlington Central’s Ariana Riep (105) was 87th and Natalia Gusciora (119) was 102nd.
Class 1A Sandwich Sectional: At Edgebrook in Sandwich, Johnsburg senior Riley Klotz and Marian Central junior Ella Notaro both shot 88s and tied for ninth to advance to the 1A State Tournament, beginning Friday at Red Tail Run in Decatur.
Klotz and Notaro are both making their first state appearance.
St. Viator’s Maggie Carlson earned medalist honors with an 81 to lead the Lions to the team title with a score of 352. Wheaton St. Francis (373) took the runner-up slot and Nazareth (412) was third.
Johnsburg, making its ninth straight sectional appearance, tied for sixth as a team with a 424. Marengo was ninth with a 450.
Klotz said the course was playing long, which led to some higher scores for everyone.
“We played from the white tees instead of the red, which adds about 400 yards,” Klotz said. “The courses we’ve been playing all season haven’t really prepared me for that distance. It’s just a difficult course overall.
“I knew an 88 was going to be close with how the course played today. I was just hoping for the best.”
Marian Central sophomore Nina Notaro, Ella’s sister, tied for 34th with a 105.
Also scoring for Johnsburg were Mackenzie McQuiston (107, 39th), Elle Konrad (114, 56th) and Lauren McQuiston (115, 60th). Lana Bowers added a 124 (81st) and Ann Moss had a 134 (98th).
Marengo was led by Cadence Leucht and Emma Leucht with 107s (39th). Aubrie Ettner had a 114 (56th), Gabby Gieseke had a 122 (76th) and Alexa Calbow had a 125 (84th).
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A Sterling Sectional: At Emerald Hill Golf Course, Prairie Ridge junior Charlie Pettrone played a solid round and avoided any drama, taking third place to qualify for this weekend’s Class 2A State Tournament at Weibring Golf Course at Illinois State University.
Pettrone shot a 74 to finish behind Marmion’s Regan Konen (72) and Boylan’s Cooper Watt (73).
Marian Central sophomore Peter Louise had a few anxious moments after shooting 80 and going to a playoff to qualify. Louise bogeyed the first hole to grab one of the last four spots in a seven-competitor playoff.
Pettrone credited his long game with getting him through for his first trip to state.
“I feel like my driver definitely helped me a lot today,” Pettrone said. “The greens were so hard today. We played a practice round out here and the greens were super fast, and I don’t know, but something today felt different about the greens. I think they were a little bit slower.
“I just think my driver was great, but my short game just let me down. My chipping was awful, but I think putting helped me out. My long game saved me for the majority of it.”
Louise was among eight golfers tied at 80, but Vernon Hills’ Dylan Moncayo qualified as part of the Cougars’ winnning team with 315 and was not in the playoff.
Two players parred, Louise and another player bogeyed and three others double-bogeyed on the first playoff hole.
“I think the goal was to make par (in the playoff),” Louise said. “I kept telling myself to make par, because par advances. After that tee shot, I kind of sprayed it right, so I was blocked out (from the green), then I hit a really bad punch. But then I hit a wedge on the green and almost made my par putt, but was able to tap it in for 5.
“But I was just there to have fun. I’m a sophomore, I had nothing to lose, so there were no nerves or anything.”
Crystal Lake Central’s Jack Bice was one of the players at 80 who was eliminated in the playoff. Crystal Lake South’s Nate Stewart, who won the Marengo Regional, shot 82.
VOLLEYBALL
Richmond-Burton 2, Marian Central 1: At Richmond, the Rockets rallied after losing the first set to defeat the Hurricanes 25-16, 19-25, 25-23.
Elissa Furlan put down 12 kills and had two aces for the Rockets (15-8). Maggie Uhwat added nine kills and three aces and Alex Hopp had 19 assists, two aces and two kills.
Ella Conlon led Marian with 10 kills, two aces and 14 digs. Kaitlyn Mullen had 11 assists and four aces, while Danielle Lipinski added eight kills and two blocks.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Stevenson 0: At Lincolnshire, Gabbie Anderson delivered 15 assists and added two kills as the Tigers defeated the Patriots in a nonconference match.
Bree Hubacher had five kills, seven digs and an ace. Mykaela Wallen added four kills and six digs and Vivian Akalaonu had four kills.
Hononegah 2, Woodstock North 0: At Rockton, the Thunder (18-2) fell to the Indians, who had three players 6-1 or taller, in their nonconference match 25-12, 25-19.
North played a stronger second set and was tied with the Indians 19-19 before they took the last six points and the match.
Kylie Schulze led the Thunder with 11 assists, 10 digs, three kills and an ace. Katie Wickersheim finished with six kills, five digs and an ace. Devynn Schulze added 15 digs and two aces.
GIRLS TENNIS
Cary-Grove 4, Lake Zurich 3: At Cary, the Trojans won three doubles matches to grab a dual match nonconference victory over the Bears.
Chloe Warner won at No. 3 singles. Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’Malley won at No. 2 doubles, Teagan Bowers and Madison Strike won at No. 3 and Aubrey Lonergan and Erin Galfano won at No. 4.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 5, Woodstock North 1: At Richmond, the Hornets opened up the game with four second-half goals to take the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament championship.
Pablo Mercado scored on a free kick in the first half and had two assists on Hornets’ goals in the second half. David Aquino scored twice in the second half, with Marco Herrera and Javier Rivera also adding goals.
Harvard goalkeeper RIcardo Flores had three saves.
Johnsburg 3, Richmond-Burton 2 (PKs): At Richmond, Skyhawks goalkeeper Preston Michel saved a penalty kick, then booted in the deciding penalty kick in the shootout to give his team third place in the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament.
Michel had 13 saves in the game. Aiden Schwichow and Armando Garcia had the goals in regulation for the Skyhawks. Kyle Patterson and Conor Benz had assists.
R-B scored first, then Johnsburg scored the game’s next two goals. The Rockets tied the score in the 39th minute and the game went to the penalty-kick shootout.
Both teams made their first five PK shots. The next three kickers missed for both teams. The next kickers both made their shots, then Michel came up big with a save and kicked the game-winner.