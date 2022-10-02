Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 1

Crystal Lake South’s girls’ cross country team got a strong test five weeks before the IHSA Cross Country State Meet on the Detweiller Park course and passed.
The Gators, who were Class 2A state runners-up last year, won the Class 1A-2A race with 88 points Saturday at the Peoria Invitational, a meet that gives runners a chance to run the state course.
South finished ahead of Dunlap (105) and Chatham Glenwood (148), two of the other top 2A teams in the state.
Huntley’s Breanna and Brittney Burak took second and fifth to lead the Red Raiders to first in the Class 3A race with 82 points. Maine South (107) and Edwardsville (110) were next in line.
Bella Gonzalez led South with a third-place finish. Abby Machesky was 11th, Colette Bacidore was 20th, Olivia Pinta was 21st and Anna McDermott was 37th.
In the 3A girls race, Jacobs was fifth with 145 and McHenry was eighth with 257.
There were six Fox Valley Conference runners in the top 10 of the 3A girls race. Breanna Burak was second, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen was third, Brittney Burak was fifth and Huntley’s Molly Allen took seventh. McHenry’s Alyssa Moore was ninth and Jacobs’ Bailey Schwartz was 10th.
Huntley’s other scoring runners were Guillermina Gimenez Canet in 32nd and Ava Allison in 37th. Jacobs’ Natalia Maciorowski took 14th.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peoria Invitational: Huntley took sixth and Jacobs was eighth in the Class 3A boys race at the meet, which was run on Detweiller Park, where the IHSA Cross Country State Meet will be held in five weeks.
Huntley scored 240, Jacobs had 250.
Huntley’s Tommy Nitz finished in 10th place. Jacobs’ Alec Melendez was 15th, Aidan DeMuth was 23rd and Andrew Beyer was 25th. Hunley’s Ty Rasmussen was 29th.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 3, Huntley 2 (2OT): At Crystal Lake, the Tigers’ Vicente Romero drilled in a free kick from 40 yards out in the second overtime to give the Red Raiders their first FVC loss.
Central (9-5-2, 3-2-1 FVC) got a goal in the first half from Danny Vega. The Tigers played the last 16 minutes of regulation and overtime down a man after a player received a red card.
Huntley (10-5-2, 5-1) got two second-half goals from Zach Heitkemper to take the lead before Romero got a late penalty kick to tie the score.
Two minutes into the second overtime, Romero scored the game-winner. Goalkeeper Joseph Gumencindo had 11 for the Tigers.
Jack Breunig and Hudson Nielsen had assists for Huntley. David Pawlak and Jack Bakey each had five saves in goal for the Raiders.
McHenry 1, Jacobs 0 (2OT): At McHenry, Nelson Rodriguez scored off Zaid Jimenez’s assist in the second overtime as the Warriors (10-6-1, 3-2-1) beat the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.
McHenry keeper Tyler Juergensen had three saves.
Marian Central 2, Grayslake North 1: At Grayslake, the Hurricanes (12-2-1) scored two second-half goals to defeat the Knights in their nonconference game.
Alek Trojanowski scored in the 52nd minute off Sam Manaois’ assist. Dominic Aragona scored the game-winner in the 59th minute off a pass from Michael Sbarounis.
Marian goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had seven saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Asics Tournament: Huntley’s unbeaten season came to an end as the Red Raiders faced top-level competition at Mother McAuley in Chicago.
The Red Raiders (15-3) lost to Assumption 25-15, 23-25, 26-24 in the first match. They lost to Marist 25-23, 25-15 and then fell to Hamilton, Wis. 26-24, 26-24.
Maggie Duyos racked up 54 assists in the three matches.
In he first match, Avary DeBlieck and Georgia Watson each had nine kills. Watson and Ally Panzloff both had 13 digs. DeBlieck and Emily Willis had two blocks each and Morgan Jones had six aces.
Watson had 10 kills and two blocks against Marist. Panzloff had four aces.
DeBlieck, Watson and Jones all had seven kills against Hamilton and Willis had three aces.
GIRLS SWIMMING
St. Viator Invitational: At Arlington Heights, Crystal Lake South co-op won the four-team meet with 134 points. St. Viator had 85, St. Ignatius had 40 and Resurrection had 25.
The Gators won 11 of the 12 events. Bella Fontana (50- and 500-yard freestyles) and Avery Watson (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly) each won two individual races.
Other South individual winners were Abby Uhl (200 freestyle), Maddy Uhl (100 freestyle) and Madisen Pavoris (100 backstroke).
Abby Uhl, Abi Zelikman, Watson and Fontana won the 200 medley relay. The Uhls teamed with Zelikman and Kenzie Resch won the 200 freestyle relay. Abby Uhl, Fontana, Resch and Watson won the 400 freestyle relay.