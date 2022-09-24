Marengo’s Logan Miller scores three times early as Indians defeat Harvard

Marengo’s Logan Miller scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as the Indians defeated Harvard 43-10 in their Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division game Friday at Harvard’s Dan Horne Field.
Miller caught touchdown passes from quarterback Josh Holst of 7 and 43 yards on the Indians’ first two possessions. He then returned a punt 62 yards for another score.
Marengo (3-2, 2-1 KRC/I8 Blue) has not lost in McHenry County’s oldest rivalry since 2013. Harvard leads McHenry County’s oldest series, which started in 1922, 63-36-4.
The Indians made it 28-0 in the second quarter when Holst hit Greg Baker with a 1-yard touchdown pass.
Holst finished 9 of 10 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns. He hooked up with Owen Frederick for a 31-yard score in the second half.
Holst also ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the second half. Isaac Anthony carried seven times for 42 yards. Miller finished with three receptions for 82 yards.
Harvard (0-5, 0-3) scored on the final play of the first half when David Pichardo kicked a 32-yard field goal.
Gabe Sanchez added a 16-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter for the Hornets’ other points.
Quarterback Landon Barnett ran 19 times for 64 yards. Aiden Fiegel led the Hornets with five tackles.
Richmond-Burton 49, Plano 6: At Richmond, the Rockets, No. 3 in The Associated Press Class 4A poll, rolled past the Reapers in their KRC/I8 Blue game.
R-B (5-0, 2-0) has scored at least 48 points in four of its five games. The Rockets host 5-0 Morris, the top-ranked team in Class 5A next week.
Johnsburg 42, Kingdom Prep Lutheran (Wis.) 6: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (2-3) ended their three-game skid with a nonconference victory over the Wolfpack.
Providence 53, Marian Central 26: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (2-3) could not keep pace with the Celtics (3-2) in their nonconference game.
Providence built a 32-14 halftime lead and added to that in the second half.
Milford co-op 48, Alden-Hebron 20: At Hebron, the Giants (2-3) fell to the Bearcats in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association crossover game.
A-H scored first to go up 8-0, but Milford, a perennial state power scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 28-8 halftime lead.
Nik Rapa and Parker Elswick led the Giants with eight tackles apiece. Elwick also had two catches for 22 yards on offense.
Quarterback Ben Vole ran for 69 yards and a touchdown and complete 13 of 23 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown to Jake Nielsen.
Running back Wyatt Armbrust caught six passes for 44 yards and ran for 73 yards and a touchdown.