Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore rolled to a win by almost 2 1/2 minutes at the Kishwaukee River Conference Cross Country Preview Meet on Tuesday in Marengo.
The Skyhawks won the girls team title with 38 points, putting their top four runners within the first seven spots.
Cashmore won in 10:06.26, and Woodstock’s Lily Novelle was second in 21:32.10. Johnsburg’s Elizabeth Smith, Woodstock North’s Hannah Pittman, Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz and Johnsburg’s Ava Jablonski and Ellie Bauer rounded out the next spots.
Cashmore started the season with a fourth-place finish at the McHenry County Meet, then took fifth on Saturday at the Crystal Lake South Rich Eschman Invitational.
Woodstock took second with 47 points.
FVC quadrangular at McHenry: Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero was first and Annie Ferrero was third as the Tigers finished 3-0 in conference races at McHenry Township Park.
The Tigers also had Emma Macke in fifth and Gwyneth Brickey in seventh.
McHenry, which was 2-1, had Danielle Jensen in second and Skyler Balzer fourth. Abby Burke led Burlington Central in sixth place, and Dundee-Crown’s Mya Lenz finished 11th to lead her team.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
KRC Preview Meet: At Marengo, defending KRC champion Woodstock took seven of the top eight spots for a perfect team score (15) to win the meet.
Twins Ishan and Aryal Patel finished 1-2, followed by Johnsburg’s Jackson Batt, who did not have a full team, thus giving the Blue Streaks the top seven spots in team standings.
Woodstock’s Jakob Crown, Dylan Hanson, Thomas Sieck, Charlie Baker and Cohen Shutt finished out the top eight spots.
Woodstock North was second with 62 points.
FVC quadrangular at McHenry: Crystal Lake Central went 3-0 at the conference meet at McHenry Township Par,k with Karson Hollander leading the way in first place.
Hollander finished in 16:01.75, followed by Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries. Crystal Lake Central’s Jackson Hopkins (third), Aiden Shulfer (fifth), Brady Sterzik (seventh) and Nate Peyer (eighth) rounded out the Tigers’ scoring runners.
McHenry’s Doug Martin was fourth, and Nick Schmitz was ninth. Dundee-Crown was led by Tim Navarro in 14th. Burlington Central was 2-1, and McHenry was 1-2.
BOYS GOLF
Prairie Ridge 160, Cary-Grove 166: At Lakewood, Charlie Pettrone shot 37 to lead the Wolves past the Trojans in a matchup of previously unbeaten FVC boys golf teams at Turnberry Country Club.
Daniel Saville and Justin Lee shot 40s, and Thomas Trax added a 43 for the Wolves (6-0 FVC).
Maddux Tarasievich fired a 37 to lead C-G. Erik Pietrzyk and Joey Boldt shot 42s, and Ben Johnson had a 45.
Harvard 178, Marengo 193: At Marengo Ridge, Logan Garafol shot 39 to lead the Hornets past the Indians in their KRC match.
Myles Brincks and Aaron Saucedo added 45s for Harvard, and Justin Lehmann had a 49.
Andrew Johnson (46), Riley Weiss (47) and Sean Ettner (48) led Marengo.
GIRLS GOLF
Marengo 216, Harvard 269: At Marengo Ridge, Cadence Leucht shot a 49, and Emma Leucht had a 50 to lead the Indians past the Hornets in their KRC match.
Aaralynn Schneider led the Hornets with a 49.
Johnsburg 206, Richmond-Burton 278: At Bull Valley, RIley Klotz led the Skyhawks with a 40 in their KRC victory over the Rockets at Boone Creek.
Lana Bowers and Annie Moss added 55s, and Elle Konrad had a 56.
Meadow Rosendal led R-B with a 64.
BOYS SOCCER
Harvard 4, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, Gabino Esquivel scored twice as the Hornets defeated the Blue Streaks in KRC action.
Harvard scored three goals in the second half to put the game away. Woodstock’s Emanuel Amezcua tied the score late in the first half off a direct kick. Esquivel scored off David Aquino’s assist in the first half. Jesus Aquino then scored off David Aquino’s assist in the second half. Esquivel scored off a free kick, then David Aquino scored off Martin Quintero’s assist.
Harvard goalkeeper Andres Hernandez had two saves.
Johnsburg 2, Richmond-Burton 1: At Richmond, the Skyhawks’ Armando Garcia assisted on a first-half goal, then scored off a corner kick in the second half as Johnsburg defeated the Rockets in a KRC game.
Kyle Jesuit scored three minutes into the game for the Skyhawks (4-1-1, 3-0 KRC). R-B tied the score 12 minutes after that.
With 15 minutes remaining, Garcia got the game-winner.
Mundelein 4, Dundee-Crown 2: At Mundelein, the Chargers (4-4-1) scored twice in the second half, but came up short against the Mustangs.
Miguel Pena scored on a penalty kick for D-C’s first goal, then Alex Martinez scored off an assist from Sebastian Sanchez.
D-C keeper David Schmiech had five saves in the first half; Christopher Gerardo had six in the second.
Lake Zurich 5, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Cooper Motz and Cole Waddell scored in the first half for the Trojans in their nonconference loss to the Bears.
Lake Zurich broke open a tie game with three second-half goals.
Landon Nawracaj and Ian Frangiamore had assists for C-G. Logan Kemp had six saves in goal.
Huntley 1, Libertyville 0: At Libertyville, Isaac Jacobo scored off Ansel Dias’ assist in the 75th minute as the Red Raiders (5-1-2) defeated the Wildcats in their nonconference game.
Ethan Robertson had three saves in goal for Huntley.
VOLLEYBALL
Dundee-Crown 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers got seven kills and three aces from Audrey Prusko in their FVC victory over the Tigers 25-20, 25-22.
Courtney Komparda had nine assists and six digs for D-C. Sydney Komparda had nine digs. Kylie Hanson added six kills and eight assists, while Maddie Muhvic had four kills and two blocks.
Gabby Anderson led the Tigers with 15 assists and six digs. Mykaela Wallen had six kills and seven digs, Siena Smiejek added five kills and two blocks, and Mia Ginter had 17 digs.
Huntley 2, Jacobs 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (5-0, 5-0) got 25 assists from Maggie Duyos in their 25-16, 25-11 FVC win over the Golden Eagles.
Ally Panzloff led Huntley with 11 kills, while Morgan Jones added six and Georgia Watson five.
Panzloff and Avary DeBlieck each had four blocks. Panzloff also had nine digs, while Luma Acevedo led the Raiders with 12 digs.
Watson had four aces.
Jacobs (3-7, 1-4) was led by Bella Van de Burgt with three kills and 13 digs. Ali Pierre had two kills and three blocks, Gracie Breeze added 15 digs, and Aurora Rodella had five assists.
Prairie Ridge 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, Katya Flaugher and Brielle Schulze each put down 10 kills as the Wolves (3-3, 3-2) defeated the Trojans 25-20, 25-14 in their FVC match.
Grace Jansen had 13 assists, seven digs and two kills for the Wolves. Maya Bresemann contributed four aces and four digs.
Burlington Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Brooke Hoffman led the Rockets (3-3, 2-3) with six kills in their FVC victory over the Gators 25-13, 25-22.
Peyton Strout had three kills and three blocks, Rachel Burton had four kills a block and an ace, and Sarah Jack led the Rockets with eight assists. Ashley Arceo had seven assists and five aces.
Gabby Wire led the Gators with 10 kills, two aces and five digs. Kaitlyn Brandt had nine digs, and Kendall Brandt added two kills.
Rockford Christian 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Kaitlyn Mullen had 20 assists and Hadley Rogge 11 kills as the Hurricanes fell to the Royal Lions 25-19, 19-25, 28-26 in their nonconference match.
Mullen added seven digs, one block and an ace. Ella Conlon had six kills, three blocks and two aces, and Jordan Orlos had three kills and six blocks.
Woodstock North 2, Rockford Lutheran 0: At Rockford, Kylie Schulze led the Thunder with 17 assists in a nonconference victory over the Crusaders 25-20, 25-21.
Schulze also had 12 digs, four kills, an ace and a block. Katie Wickersheim led North with nine kills, 11 digs and had three aces.
Lexi Hansen added six kills and Devynn Schulze 10 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Huntley 7, McHenry 0: At Huntley, Ella Doughty (No. 1), Ari Patel (No. 2) and Kacie Scerbicke (No. 3) won at singles as the Red Raiders swept their FVC match against the Warriors.
Elaina Hibbeler and Kate Burkey (No. 1), Carlie Weishaar and Delaney Stock (No. 2), Shea Nagle and Nora Stevenson (No. 3) and Ellie Pauwels and Ashley Phommasack (No. 4) won in doubles.
Cary-Grove 6, Crystal Lake South 1: At Cary, Annabella Gaffaney (No. 1), Addie Lee (No. 2) and Teagan Bowers (No. 3) won at singles as the Trojans beat the Gators in FVC play.
Maggie Groos and Katelyn O’Malley (No. 2), Chloe Warner and Madison Strike (No. 3) and Aubrey Lonegran and Erin Galfano (No. 4) won in doubles for C-G.
The Gators’ lone win came from Jaden Appelhans and Elena Cangelosi at No. 1 doubles.